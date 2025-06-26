Red-Hot Wahoos Continue Offensive Surge, Win 10-6

June 26, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos first baseman Nathan Martorella

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - After a 10-6 win Thursday night, the Blue Wahoos have continued to put up runs in bunches during their road trip in Chattanooga. With a 9-6 win on Wednesday and a 9-8 win Tuesday, the Wahoos have scored nine or more runs in three consecutive games for the first time since July 7-9, 2023.

The offense got things going against Lookouts starter Ryan Cardona, as Nathan Martorella picked up a bases-clearing double with two outs in the third after sneaking a chopper by first baseman Cam Collier. Kemp Alderman added on in the fifth for Pensacola with his league-leading fourth triple of the season. After legging out the three-bagger, Alderman was awarded home on a balk by Cardona.

After four innings of one-run ball from Ike Buxton in his second Double-A start of 2025, the Lookouts chased him in the fifth on the way to a five-run frame. Sal Stewart sent a three-run home run out to left-center while Noelvi Marte and Austin Callahan each picked up an RBI. Buxton was charged for three runs, while two were charged to Alex Williams (W, 3-0), ending his scoreless streak at 19.1 innings.

The offense continued to come flying in for the Wahoos with a two-run sixth. Third baseman Tony Bullard picked up an RBI with a double to right while Shane Sasaki drove in a run of his own.

The seventh inning was the cherry on top toward the massive offensive output. Grant Richardson gave Pensacola the lead for good by clobbering a three-run home run to right. Richardson's drive left the bat at 111 mph and helped chase Chattanooga righthander Brandon Komar (L, 1-2). Catcher Spencer Bramwell added the tenth run with an RBI single to solidify the Blue Wahoos lead.

Left fielder Michael Snyder also shone through for the Blue Wahoos at the plate, tying a team record with four walks. Snyder is the first Wahoo to pick up four free passes since outfielder Jakob Marsee on May 8, 2024.

To pair with Buxton's 4.1 innings, Williams provided length after taking over in the fifth as he finished the ballgame with 4.2 strong innings in a 10-6 Wahoo win.

The Blue Wahoos will continue their series against the Lookouts as they play game four of the series on Friday night. First pitch from AT&T Field in Chattanooga is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET/ 6:15 p.m. CT, with a live audio broadcast beginning at 6:10 CT on BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app.

