Biscuits Dominate in 9-2 Win over Trash Pandas

June 26, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Brody Hopkins

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Brody Hopkins(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (41-31) led from wire-to-wire in a 9-2 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (24-47) on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Brody Hopkins posted six strong innings in his third quality start. He gave up two runs on three hits with five walks and five strikeouts. The 23-year-old improved to a 4-4 record with a 3.64 ERA in 15 starts.

Colton Ledbetter brought in the first run of the game on a single in the first, and Kamren James made it 2-0 with a double down the left-field line in the second inning.

Montgomery added three runs in the fourth inning and led 5-2 after five innings. In the seventh, Will Simpson doubled off the wall in left field to score Ledbetter. Tres Barrera hit a sacrifice fly to center field to make it 7-2.

Cooper Kinney hit a two-run shot the opposite way to make it 9-2, his 12th of the season in the eighth inning.

The third game of the series is on Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Ty Cummings will make the start for Montgomery while Walbert Urena I is slated to start for Rocket City. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.