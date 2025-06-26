Trash Pandas Drop Third Straight in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - In an effort to end the club's longest losing streak, the Rocket City Trash Pandas (0-3, 24-47) dropped their third consecutive game of the road trip to the Montgomery Biscuits (3-0, 41-31) by a final score of 9-2 at Riverwalk Stadium on Thursday night. This loss marked their 12th consecutive loss since June 14.

The Biscuits quickly took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning with three consecutive singles. Homer Bush Jr. scored on Colton Ledbetter's single, and Montgomery never looked back from there. Rocket City starter Sam Aldegheri (L, 2-6) struggled with walks in the second inning, issuing two free passes before Kamren James drove in a run with an RBI double, extending the lead to 2-0.

The Pandas answered back in the top of the fourth inning. After Denzer Guzman was walked by Montgomery's Brody Hopkins (W, 4-4), Sam Brown singled to start the inning. Oscar Colás contributed his sixth RBI as a Trash Panda with a sacrifice fly, making the score 2-1.

Montgomery responded in the bottom of the fourth by scoring three more runs. The first four batters reached safely, and Aldegheri issued a bases-loaded walk to James, forcing home the first run. Bush added a sacrifice fly, and an error by Cooper Kinney allowed Hunter Stovall to score, bringing the score to 5-1.

Guzman, who has put together a solid series with his bat, helped Rocket City stay competitive in the fifth inning by hitting a double down the left field line, scoring Josh Crouch and closing the gap to 5-2.

Aldegheri completed 5.0 innings, giving up five runs (four earned) on a career-high nine hits, along with four walks and two strikeouts, suffering his fourth straight loss on the mound. Jordan Holloway pitched a scoreless sixth inning for Rocket City, but Montgomery added two runs in the seventh and two more in the eighth, extending their lead to the eventual final score of 9-2.

Guzman led the offense for Rocket City, reaching base twice and hitting his team-leading 14th double of the season. The 21-year-old has been on base in five straight games and has reached safely in 12 of his last 13 overall.

The Trash Pandas have now dropped a club record 12 consecutive games, and will try to break the streak against the Biscuits on Friday night in Montgomery. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with right-handed pitcher Walbert Urena (3-5, 5.32) starting for the Trash Pandas against right-hander Ty Cummings (3-2, 3.31) for Montgomery. The game can be seen on Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, and heard on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

The Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field for a three-game series, July 1-3, against the Knoxville Smokies. The series will be capped off by an Independence Day Eve Fireworks Extravaganza presented by SAIC.

