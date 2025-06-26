Clingstones Fall 5-3 in 10 Innings to Biloxi

COLUMBUS, GA. - The Columbus Clingstones (1-1, 27-41) battled with the first-half champions for ten innings before ultimately falling 5-3 to the Biloxi Shuckers (1-1, 43-28) on Wednesday night at Synovus Park. Workinger's fifth-inning home run gave Columbus the lead, but Biloxi battled back and stole the win in extra innings.

Decisive Plays: The first half of the game kept the fans on the edge of their seats, with five of the first six runs of the game all resulting from home runs. Biloxi scored broke the deadlock with a two-run home run (5) by Cooper Pratt in the fourth inning. Drew Compton cut the lead in half with a sacrifice fly and Workinger blasted a two-run homer (12) in the home half of the fifth to give the Stones a 3-2 lead. Ethan Murray tied the game in the next frame with a solo home run (6) and the score would remain 3-3 until the tenth inning. Zavier Warren delivered a two-out, two-run double in the top of the tenth and the Shuckers escaped with a 5-3 win.

Key Contributors: Workinger (2-for-5, 2 RBI, HR) turns in another dominant performance against Biloxi, mashing his seventh home run of the season against the Shuckers and his second in two days. For Biloxi, Murray (1-for-4, 2 R, HR, RBI) and Pratt (1-for-5, HR, RBI, R) both recorded a home run and Warren (1-for-4, 2 RBI, double) rounded off Biloxi's scoring.

Noteworthy: Workinger blasted his seventh home run against Biloxi, his 12th of the season. The Clingstones' pitching staff of Lucas Braun, Amos Willingham, Elison Joseph, and Blane Abeyta tied a season-high 16 combined strikeouts, a mark last reached on May 31 against Chattanooga. Just a day removed from Columbus' shortest nine-inning game in team history, Wednesday night's game became the ninth game of the season to surpass the three-hour mark. The last time a Clingstones game lasted over three hours was on June 14 vs Knoxville.

Next Game (Thursday, June 26): Columbus vs. Biloxi, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. RHP Blake Burkhalter (1-5, 3.43 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Alexander Cornielle (3-2, 2.89 ERA) for Biloxi.







