Blankenhorn Homers Twice, But Biscuits Walk-off Pandas, 5-4, in Ninth

June 27, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Veteran outfielder Travis Blankenhorn hit two home runs on Friday night, but the Montgomery Biscuits (4-0, 42-31) overcame a 3-0 deficit to secure a 5-4 walk-off victory against the Rocket City Trash Pandas (0-4, 24-38) at Riverwalk Stadium. This win clinched the series for Montgomery, marking their fourth-straight victory this week and extending Rocket City's losing streak to 13 games.

Blankenhorn recorded his eighth career two-homer game, making him the first Trash Panda to blast two in a game this season, and the first since Christian Moore hit two last season on August 9 against Birmingham at Toyota Field. He has hit all five of his home runs in five games this week, four of which were in this series.

The 28-year-old opened the scoring in the first inning with a two-run home run to straightaway centerfield, following a single by Nelson Rada. His second big blast came at the beginning of the third inning, extending Rocket City's lead to 3-0.

Walbert Urena pitched effectively through the first three innings but allowed a run in the fourth due to two singles and an RBI fielder's choice by Gregory Barrios.

Rocket City responded in the fifth inning, increasing their lead to 4-1. Denzer Guzman led off with a single, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Mac McCroskey, and then scored when David Mershon delivered an RBI single off Ryan Shreve.

In the bottom of the fifth, Hunter Stovall hit a home run, narrowing the Pandas' lead to 4-2. With two outs, Montgomery capitalized on a walk and a double by Colton Ledbetter. Tatem Levins then tied the game at 4-4 with a two-run hit.

Urena exited after his team-leading 15th start, having pitched six innings and allowing four runs on six hits, with one walk and three strikeouts. Jose Quijada struck out one and walked another in a scoreless seventh inning, while Jordan Holloway struck out the side in the eighth.

Brady Choban (L, 1-3) took the mound for Rocket City in the bottom of the ninth. Singles from Homer Bush Jr. and Cooper Kinney put Montgomery in business. Ledbetter then hit a 2-1 pitch into right field to score Bush, clinching the victory for Montgomery at 5-4.

Blankenhorn finished the night going 2-for-4 with two home runs, raising his batting average to .333 over the last 11 games since returning from the injured list on June 13. During this stretch, he has hit five home runs, driven in 12 runs, and has a 1.176 OPS. Mershon and Ben Gobbel both recorded two-hit games for Rocket City in the loss, while Ledbetter led Montgomery with a 4-for-5 performance, including the game-winning RBI.

The Trash Pandas have now dropped a club record 13 consecutive games, and will try to break the streak against the Biscuits on Saturday night in Montgomery.

