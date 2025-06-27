Wichrowski's Dominant Start Leads Shuckers to Shutout Win over Clingstones

COLUMBUS, GA - Brett Wichrowski retired 16 of the final 17 batters he faced, tied his career-high with six shutout innings and led the Biloxi Shuckers (44-29, 2-2) to a 3-0 win over the Columbus Clingstones (28-42, 2-2) at Synovus Park on Friday night. The win marked the Shuckers' fourth shutout win of the season and marked the seventh time in franchise history that the Shuckers held an opponent hitless after the first inning.

Adam Hall began the scoring in the fourth with a two-RBI double off the wall in left-center, scoring Matthew Wood and Darrien Miller. In the sixth, Miller made it 3-0 with his third home run of the year, a solo blast to right-center.

On the mound, Brett Wichrowski settled in after he allowed back-to-back singles in the first and retired 16 of the final 17 batters faced, including a stretch of 15 in a row between the first and sixth innings. Wichrowski tied his career-high with six innings and tied his season-high with six strikeouts. Out of the bullpen, Brian Fitzpatrick (1.0ip, 2k), Zach Peek (1.0ip) and Kaleb Bowman (1.0ip, 3k) combined for three hitless innings for the shutout. Wichropwski (1-2) earned his third career Double-A win while Bowman recorded his fourth save of the year. Clingstones' starter Landon Harper (2-3) took the loss.

Seven of the nine Shuckers' starters recorded a hit, including multi-hit performances from Mike Boeve (2-for-5), Darrien Miller (2-for-3) and Adam Hall (2-for-4). The Shuckers also recorded five extra-base hits, including four doubles and a home run.

The series continues on Saturday with first pitch at 5:05 p.m. at Synovus Park. Tate Kuehner (5-4, 2.85) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against J.R. Ritchie (0-2, 3.86) for the Clingstones. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m.

