Clingstones' Offense Blanked in 3-0 Loss

June 27, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, GA., - The Columbus Clingstones (2-2, 28-42) lost 3-0 to the Biloxi Shuckers (2-2, 44-29) on Friday night at Synovus Park. Decisive Plays: Biloxi's offense was relentless through the first six innings, recording three runs of eight hits. Adam Hall plated two with a double in the fourth and Darrien Miller extended the lead to three with a home run (3) in the sixth. After recording two hits in the bottom half of the first inning, Columbus' offense did not produce another for the rest of the game.

Key Contributors: Landon Harper (5.0 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 6 Ks) kept the Clingstones within reach for the entirety of his start, navigating through traffic and limiting the damage. For Biloxi, Miller reached base three separate times, finishing 2-for-3 with two runs and a solo home run. Brett Wichrowski (6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 6 Ks) shut down Columbus' offense and earned his first win of the season.

Noteworthy: Columbus were shut out for the tenth time this season. The last time the Clingstones were blanked was on June 20 vs. Birmingham. Columbus has moved to 4-9 on Friday games and 7-29 in weekend games.

Next Game (Saturday, June 28): Columbus vs. Biloxi, 6:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. RHP J.R. Ritchie (0-2, 3.86 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by LHP Tate Kuehner (5-4, 2.85 ERA) for Biloxi.







