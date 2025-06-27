Blue Wahoos, Lookouts Postponed in Chattanooga

June 27, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Friday's game between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Chattanooga Lookouts at AT&T Field has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, with first pitch of game one scheduled for 5:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. CT, with a live audio broadcast beginning at 4:10 CT on

BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games, with game two starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.







