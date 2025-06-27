Iron Forge Brewing Company Named Official Craft Brewery of Boyd Sports' Five Appalachian League Teams

SEVIERVILLE, TN - Iron Forge Brewing Company is proud to announce its new partnership as the official craft brewery of five Minor League Baseball teams in the Appalachian League. Fans can now raise a glass of Iron Forge's locally brewed beer at home games for the Bristol State Liners, Elizabethton River Riders, Greeneville Flyboys, Johnson City Doughboys, and Kingsport Axmen.

This expansion builds on Iron Forge's growing presence in regional baseball, as the brewery is already the official craft brewery of the Knoxville Smokies, the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. Based in the heart of the Smoky Mountains, this partnership marks an exciting expansion for Iron Forge Brewing Company and underscores the brewery's commitment to celebrating community, hometown pride, and America's favorite pastime.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to bring Iron Forge beer to the ballparks," said Audrei Dabul, co-owner of Iron Forge Brewing Company. "These teams represent the spirit and energy of East Tennessee, and we're honored to be part of the fan experience. From the Smokies to the stadium-cheers to the home team!"

Fans can expect to find Iron Forge's flagship beers, including its popular lagers and seasonal selections, available at concession stands throughout the ballparks during the 2025 season. The partnership also includes on-site activations, exclusive promotions, and opportunities for fans to engage with the brand both at games and at Iron Forge's brewery in Sevierville.

"This is a homegrown partnership that we are proud to expand on with our Appalachian League communities," said Boyd Sports President Chris Allen. "Nothing goes better with baseball than a great local beer, and we know our fans are going to love this. It's the perfect pairing for a day at the ballpark."

With this collaboration, Iron Forge Brewing Company continues to build on its mission to craft high-quality beer that brings people together-whether around the bar or behind home plate.

With this announcement, Iron Forge Brewing Company continues to celebrate its East Tennessee roots and commitment to community-bringing people together over great beer and great baseball.







