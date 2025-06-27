Ledbetter Walk off Clinches Series over Rocket City

June 27, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits outfielder Colton Ledbetter (left) and catcher Tres Barrera on Kimchi night

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin)

MONTGOMERY, Ala - The Montgomery Biscuits (41-31, 4-0) clinched the series in walk-off fashion with the 5-4 win the Rocket City Trash Pandas (24-48, 0-4) on Kimchi night at Riverwalk Stadium.

It was a walk-off single from the bat of Colton Ledbetter that earned the win. Ledbetter finished the night with an impressive four hits, two doubles, two runs and one RBI.

Montgomery trailed early, but put itself on the board after a pair of singles from Ledbetter and Tatem Levins, where Ledbetter found home plate off a Gregory Barrios RBI.

Hunter Stovall lit a spark in the Biscuits with a solo blast to left field in the fifth inning. The spark became a fire after a Ledbetter double and Tatem Levins two-RBI single tied the game.

In the final inning, Homer Bush Jr. and Cooper Kinney both got on base with singles. Colton Ledbetter sealed it with a drive that would land in deep right field.

The win goes to Jackson Lancaster on the mound. Lancaster closed the final two innings, allowing just one hit. He also accounted for two strikeouts.

The fifth game of the home series is on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Ty Johnson will make the start for Montgomery while Jorge Marcheco is slated to start for Rocket City. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

