Wilken's 3-Hit, 3-RBI Day Lifts Shuckers to Win in Series Finale

May 11, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (20-13) earned their third win across 24 hours and their fifth consecutive win, 5-1, over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (19-14) at Keesler Federal Park on Sunday afternoon. With the win, the Shuckers earned sole possession of first place in the South Division for the first time since August 20, 2024. After a 1-7 start, the Shuckers have won 19 of their last 25 games with a plus-61 run differential.

After the Shuckers threatened with runners in the first and second, they broke through in the third when a wild pitch allowed Luke Adams to score from third and Brock Wilken brought home a run with an RBI single into right-center, making it 2-0. Pensacola struck back in the fourth when an error on a double play chance allowed Jared Serna to score from third. The game remained 2-1 until the seventh when Cooper Pratt doubled down the left field line, making it 3-1. Brock Wilken then smashed his team-leading eighth home run of the year, a two-run shot to right-center, and made it 5-1.

Tate Kuehner (2-4) earned the win after allowing one unearned run with six strikeouts over 5.0 innings. Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (2-2) took the loss for Pensacola. The Shuckers bullpen combined for 4.0 shutout innings, including perfect innings from Stiven Cruz (1.0ip, 0h) and Chase Costello (1.0ip, 2k). Brock Wilken (3-for-4) recorded the Shuckers' lone multi-hit performance of the afternoon.

After an off-day on Monday, the Shuckers will begin a six-game series against the Montgomery Biscuits at Riverwalk Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m.

