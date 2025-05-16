Wilfred Veras RBI Single Gives Barons 4-3 Walk-Off Win

May 16, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







Wilfred Veras RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning gave the Birmingham Barons a 4-3 walk-off win over the Chattanooga Lookouts before 4,368 at Regions Field on Thursday night. An RBI triple by William Bergolla tied the game at 3-3 in the 10th before the Veras big hit.

Starting pitcher Jake Palisch was outstanding in his second start of the season, going 5.0 innings, giving up only two hits, no earned runs, and two walks with six strikeouts. Zach Franklin, Jared Kelley, and Garrett Schoenle pitched the last four innings for the Barons. Franklin went 1.1 innings, giving up no runs, and Kelley pitched an inning, giving up no runs. Winning pitcher Garrett Schoenle (1-0, 0.00) pitched the last two innings of the game, giving up three hits, two runs, no earned runs, and no walks.

The Barons scored in the bottom of the first inning when Rikuu Nishida walked. William Bergolla sacrifice bunt moved Nishida to second. Veras hit a ground ball single to center field, scoring Nishida, and the Barons took the 1-0 lead. The Lookouts tied the game at 1-1 when Michael Trautwein walked with the bases loaded.

In the top of the 10th inning, Hector Rogriguez singled, scoring Edwin Arroyo. Then Jay Allen reached on a fielder's choice when a Baron's error was dropped on a tagout at third base, scoring Rodriguez on the play. Chattanooga took the 3-1 lead.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Michael Turner's RBI groundout scored Camilletti. Jacob Burke walked. Nishida grounded out, moving Burke to second base. Bergolla tripled to right field, scoring Burke, and then Veras hit a sharp ground ball to Stewart's glove at third base for the winning RBI single, scoring Bergolla.

Veras had three hits and two RBI in the game. Ryan Galanie had two hits, along with Burke, who also added a walk and a stolen base.







Southern League Stories from May 16, 2025

