Lookouts Back Home Tuesday for 12 Games in 13 Days

May 16, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







It's Titans Night at AT&T Field! Come to the park and meet the Titans Mascot, T-Rac and titans cheerleaders. Fans will also be able to enter to win a Calvin Ridley Titans Jersey and enjoy Fireworks after the game!

On Saturday, fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Princess or Prince for Princess Night presented by Ascend Air. Join us for a pre-game team-party with a meet-and-greet with fan-favorite princesses. Click above to learn more and reserve your spot today.

The Lookouts are back in town! Join us for:

Food City Tuesday @ 7:15 p.m. - Buy one get one general admission tickets with your Food City Valu Card.

Wednesday @ 7:15 p.m. - Join us for Chick-Fil-A Wednesday. Fans who open their Chick-Fil-A App inside the ballpark will receive a free item in their rewards.

Thursday @ 7:15 p.m - Thursday's game is Thirsty Thursday with $2 Drink Specials presented by Mortgage Investment Group.

Saturday @ 7:15 p.m. - On Saturday the first 1,000 fans to the park will receive a logo baseball presented by Ascend Air. Fans are also encouraged to dress up as their favorite Princess or Prince for Princess Night. Join us for a pre-game team-party with a meet-and-greet with fan-favorite princesses.

Sunday @ 2:15 p.m. - Bring a canned good and receive a free general admission ticket!







