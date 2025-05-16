Guzman Doubles Trash Pandas to 4-2 Friday Night Win in Pensacola

May 16, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







PENSACOLA, Fla. - Denzer Guzman's three-run double in the fifth inning led the Rocket City Trash Pandas (12-23) to a 4-2 victory over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (21-16) on Friday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. This win evened the series at 2-2, heading into the weekend. The Rocket City bullpen excelled, with six pitchers allowing only two runs and seven hits while striking out seven batters.

Jesus Cruz made a spot start for George Klassen, who is currently on the Injured List and in concussion protocol. Fenwick Trimble, the leadoff hitter for Pensacola, welcomed Cruz with a single in the bottom of the first inning and then stole second base. After a groundout and a walk, Kemp Alderman hit a sacrifice fly to left field, putting the Blue Wahoos up 1-0.

The score remained 1-0 until the fifth inning, when Blue Wahoos' starter Adam Laskey (L, 2-2) surrendered back-to-back singles to David Calabrese and Mac McCroskey, followed by a two-out walk to Sam Brown to load the bases. Then, the red-hot Guzman delivered his third double in two days, clearing the bases and giving the Pandas a 4-1 lead.

Cruz exited after 2.0 innings, allowing one run on two hits and issuing two walks. Sean Poppen (W, 1-0) pitched 2.0 scoreless innings, walking one and striking out another. José Quijada, the third pitcher of the night, had a rough start to the fifth inning, giving up a solo home run to Trimble. Jared Serna followed up with a triple, bringing the tying run to the plate. However, Quijada struck out the next two batters, preventing Serna from scoring, before handing the ball to the league's most frequently used reliever, Brady Choban (H, 4). Choban got a groundout to strand the runner on third and preserved the 4-2 lead. He retired all four batters he faced, including two strikeouts in the sixth inning in his 14th appearance.

Pensacola's Laskey battled through 6.0 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits, walking two and striking out three.

Rocket City's bullpen retired the final eight batters to close out the game, aided by strong defensive plays by Rada in center and Fontenelle at third. Jordan Holloway pitched a scoreless seventh inning, while Samy Natera Jr. (S, 3) retired the final six batters in the eighth and ninth innings, striking out one and earning his team-leading third save. Natera has not allowed a hit in his last four appearances, accumulating 6.0 scoreless innings.

Calabrese finished the night going 2-for-4 with a run scored. Guzman's three doubles and six RBIs over the past two games place him fifth in the Southern League with eight doubles and also fifth in RBIs with 21. Rada's streak of four consecutive games with a stolen base ended, but he extended his on-base streak to eight games.

The Trash Pandas face off against the Blue Wahoos again in Pensacola on Saturday night in game five of the six-game series at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm. The Trash Pandas will send out left-hander Mitch Farris (0-0, 4.85), while left-hander Dax Fulton (1-2, 4.50) starts for the Blue Wahoos. Fans can watch the game on Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, or listen on ESPN 97.7 HD-2 and trashpandasbaseball.com

Even with the team out of town, the fun continues at Toyota Field as the Trash Pandas partner with Kissel Entertainment for the sixth annual Big Ol' Ballpark Fair May 15th-25th. The Fair will be open Tuesday-Friday at 4 pm, then at 1 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Armbands with access to all the rides cost $35 Friday-Sunday and $30 Tuesday-Thursday. Admission is $10 daily, and parking at Toyota Field is $5. Discounted wristbands are available if you purchase in advance before May 14. You can find more information by visiting kisselentertainment.com.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field and welcome the Biloxi Shuckers, May 27 to June 1, with promotions scheduled such as the first Tito's Dog Day, Friday and Saturday Night Fireworks, and the first appearance for Lunaticos de Rocket City and a Lunaticos Sugar Skull Bobblehead Giveaway presented By Early Services.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.







Southern League Stories from May 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.