Genoves' Sacrifice Fly Walks-off Biscuits, Levels Series

May 16, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits' Willy Vasquez in action

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Natalie Buchanan) Montgomery Biscuits' Willy Vasquez in action(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Natalie Buchanan)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (20-16) entered the bottom of the ninth tied at 3-3 with the Biloxi Shuckers (22-15). The Biscuits had not scored since their three-run first inning and slowly surrendered the lead.

Willy Vasquez flipped the game back to the Biscuits, leading off with triple in the ninth to set up a sacrifice flly by Ricardo Genoves, and Montgomery walked off for a 4-3 win on Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Cooper Kinney smacked his eighth homer of the season to right for the first run of the game. After three walks loaded the bases, Vasquez shot a ball through the middle of the infield to score two more runs and cap a three-run first inning.

Brody Hopkins worked one of his best starts. The right hander allowed one run in five innings off three hits and three walks with six strikeouts. He struck out the side in the fifth to put the exclamation point on his start.

Biloxi got a run back in the second and scored two more in the sixth to tie the game at 3-3.

Vasquez stepped to the plate in the ninth and ripped a triple off the 400-foot sign in center to set up Genoves. The catcher lofted one high in the air to center, and the throw to the plate was off line to seal the 4-3 win.

JJ Goss picked up his second win of the series with a scoreless ninth inning.

The fifth game of the series is on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Jackson Baumeister will make the start for Montgomery while Tate Kuehner is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

