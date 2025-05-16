Shuckers Suffer Walk-off Loss to Biscuits

May 16, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers in action

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Natalie Buchanan) Biloxi Shuckers in action(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Natalie Buchanan)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Biloxi Shuckers (22-15) fell to the Montgomery Biscuits (20-16), 4-3, on a walk-off sacrifice fly in the ninth inning at Riverwalk Stadium on Friday night. The loss marked the Shuckers' first walk-off loss of the season.

The Biscuits opened the game with a solo home run from Cooper Kinney in the first, traveling 420 feet to right-center. They made it 3-0 later in the inning with a two-RBI single from Willy Vasquez with the bases loaded. The Shuckers struck back with help from Ramón Rodríguez, who drove in Zavier Warren in the second, making it 3-1. In the sixth, Rodríguez tied the game at three with a two-RBI double, bringing home Warren and Luis Lara. On the play, Rodríguez stumbled between first and second before going to the bag and was carted off the field to the third-base tunnel following an injury timeout. Miller replaced Rodríguez at second as a pinch runner and remained in the game as catcher.

In the ninth, the Biscuits led off the frame with a triple from Willy Vasquez before Ricardo Genovés drove a walk-off sacrifice fly to left-center, making it 4-3. JJ Goss (2-1) earned the win for the Biscuits while Justin Yeager (0-2) took the loss. Out of the bullpen, the Shuckers were led by Josh Maciejewski, who struck out five over 3.0 shutout innings

The Shuckers return to action on Saturday night against the Biscuits at Riverwalk Stadium with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Tate Kuehner (2-4, 3.69) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Jackson Baumeister (0-3, 8.67) for the Biscuits. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from May 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.