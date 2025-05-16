Shuckers Reinstate C Víctor Torres from Development List
May 16, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that C Víctor Torres has been reinstated from the Development List. The active roster now stands at 28 players.
The active roster now stands at 28 players.
