Clingstones Denied Fourth-Straight Victory in Walk-Off Loss to Knoxville

May 16, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







KNOXVILLE, TN., - A costly throwing error from Blane Abeyta on a sacrifice bunt attempt in the ninth inning opened the door for the game-tying and game-winning runs to score for the Knoxville Smokies (17-18) as the Columbus Clingstones failed to add on to an early 3-0 lead and fell 4-3 on Friday night at Covenant Health Park.

Decisive Plays: Drew Compton ripped an RBI single in the first inning to put Columbus in front early. Another RBI single from Compton in the third inning extended the lead to 3-0. Knoxville got on the board in the fourth with an RBI single from Parker Chavers. Compton was thrown out trying to score by Smokies' right fielder Darius Hill to keep the score at 3-1. Trailing by a run in the ninth, Knoxville got the first two aboard with singles. On a sacrifice bunt attempt from Opitz, Abeyta committed a throwing error, allowing both Chavers and Hayden Cantrelle to score and send the Stones to a 4-3 loss.

Key Contributors: Compton (3-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI) carried the mail for Columbus on offense while David McCabe tallied an RBI groundout. For Knoxville, both Chavers and Haydn McGeary recorded RBIs.

Noteworthy: Columbus lost its first game when leading after eight innings this season after starting 13-0. McCabe has recorded 10 RBIs in his last 11 games. Ethan Workinger extended his on-base streak to 14 games with a walk and a single.

Next Game (Saturday, May 17): Columbus at Knoxville, 7:00 pm ET at Covenant Health Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:45 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. Atlanta Braves' No. 6 prospect JR Ritchie makes his Double-A debut opposed by RHP Will Sanders (2-1, 2.70 ERA) for Knoxville.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, May 20): Columbus vs. Montgomery, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:56 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







Southern League Stories from May 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.