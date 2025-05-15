Shuckers Place INF/OF Ethan Murray on 7-Day Injured List
May 15, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that INF/OF Ethan Murray has been placed on the 7-Day Injured List. The active roster now stands at 27 players. Across 25 games with the Shuckers, Murray holds a .266/.359/.481 slash line with an .840 OPS and eight extra-base hits.
Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465.
