Shuckers Place INF/OF Ethan Murray on 7-Day Injured List

May 15, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that INF/OF Ethan Murray has been placed on the 7-Day Injured List. The active roster now stands at 27 players. Across 25 games with the Shuckers, Murray holds a .266/.359/.481 slash line with an .840 OPS and eight extra-base hits.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from May 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.