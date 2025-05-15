Toyota Field Welcomes Summer with a Variety of Events for Fans of All Ages

May 15, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Ala. - Toyota Field is thrilled to welcome summer with a variety of events for fans of all ages. Kicking off today at 4:00 pm, the Trash Pandas will host The Big 'Ol Ballpark Fair and Yoga in the Outfield. Other upcoming events include the rescheduled Rocket City Spring Tune-Up Car Show, a Youth Baseball Camp, and the Fourth of July Festival. Be sure to mark your calendar for popular fall events as well, including a Beer and Wine Festival, a Fall Festival, and Movie Night.

Big 'Ol Ballpark Fair | Thursday, May 15 - Sunday, May 25 (off on Monday, May 19)

The Trash Pandas partner with Kissel Entertainment for the sixth annual Big Ol' Ballpark Fair in the Toyota Field Parking Lot, May 15th-25th. The Fair will be open Tuesday-Friday at 4:00 pm, then at 1:00 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Armbands with access to all the rides cost $35 Friday-Sunday and $30 Tuesday-Thursday. Admission is $10 daily, and parking at Toyota Field is $5. For more information, visit kisselentertainment.com.

Yoga in the Outfield | Saturday, May 17

Join us for an invigorating Yoga Experience! Registration opens at 8:30 am, with the class starting promptly at 9:00 am, led by the talented Dana Hampson, a 500-hour certified yoga instructor. Enjoy Yoga in the Outfield, followed by our Post-Practice Happy Hour Mixer on the Rock Porch. Participants must be 16 or older, and don't forget to RSVP in advance HERE. The RSVP deadline is May 15, and please remember to bring your yoga mat.

Rocket City Spring Tune-Up Car Show | Saturday, May 31

The Rocket City Spring Tune-Up Car Show will be held on Saturday, May 31, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm in the Toyota Field Parking Lot. The family-friendly event will showcase classic and modern modified vehicles, with concessions available from the Trash Pandas. View map HERE. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 on the day of, with free entry for children 12 and under. Vendors and car participants may register through Spokes and Vogues. For more details and ticket information, visit the Best of Huntsville Tickets link HERE.

Trash Pandas Youth Baseball Camp | Wednesday, June 18 - Thursday, June 19

The Trash Pandas will again host a Youth Baseball Camp on June 18 and 19 from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm each day. The cost of the camp is $250, which includes instruction from Trash Pandas Players and coaches, lunch both days, a 2025 camp t-shirt, and one field-level ticket for the Trash Pandas game on June 19, which will feature a pre-game parade around the warning track. Click HERE for info and to register.

Fourth of July Festival | Friday, July 4

Join the Trash Pandas for a festival on Independence Day from 5:30 to 9:00 pm, culminating with a Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza! There will be games for the kids, food, and much more! Enjoy vendors and activities around the concourse. Watch the fireworks from the field. Kids can enjoy face painting, bounce houses, snow cones, and cotton candy. Try delicious BBQ-themed food at the concession stands. You can also watch the Trash Pandas road game in Knoxville on the Video Board. Live music will keep the party going all night! Purchase your tickets HERE.

Beer & Wine Festival | Saturday, September 6

The Beer & Wine Fest returns to Toyota Field this fall on Saturday, September 6, from 2:00 to 6:00 pm! Join us at the ballpark for unlimited sampling of over 100 selections. Ticket options are general admission for $50 (or $60 on the day of the event), and a designated driver ticket for $10. Enjoy live music, college football streaming on the Video Board, delicious ballpark fare, and a German Biergarten! Be sure to follow the Trash Pandas for updates on the vendors participating in the sampling.

Fall Festival & Movie Night | Friday, October 31

Join us for a festive Halloween celebration on Friday, October 31, from 5:00 to 9:00 pm, featuring trick or treating around the concourse, character appearances, and fun inflatables. Enjoy face painting and take advantage of photo opportunities throughout the event. Participate in our costume contest for a chance to win Trash Pandas merchandise. After trick or treating concludes, settle in for a movie screening on the video board at 7 pm. Additionally, pumpkin carving and fall-inspired activities will be available. This event is a safe space for families to enjoy Halloween Night. You can secure your tickets HERE.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field and welcome the Biloxi Shuckers, May 27 to June 1, with promotions scheduled such as the first Tito's Dog Day, Friday and Saturday Night Fireworks, and the first appearance for Lunaticos de Rocket City and a Lunaticos Sugar Skull Bobblehead Giveaway presented By Early Services.

Single-game tickets are available, starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1.

Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.







