Boeve's 4-RBI Night Leads Shuckers to League-Leading 22nd Win

May 15, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers third baseman Mike Boeve

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Biloxi Shuckers (22-14) used a four-RBI night from Mike Boeve and a Zavier Warren's 34 th career home run in a Shuckers uniform for a 9-3 win over the Montgomery Biscuits (19-16) at Riverwalk Stadium on Thursday night. Through the first three games of this week's series in Montgomery, the Shuckers have outscored the Biscuits 23-14 and have hit seven home runs.

The Biscuits struck first with a solo home run from Matthew Etzel in the second, but Mike Boeve responded with his first home run of the year an inning later, a three-run shot. Boeve's home run, his first of 2025, travelled 400 feet and gave the Shuckers a 3-1 lead. The Biscuits cut the lead to 3-2 in the fourth with an RBI single from Brayden Taylor. The Shuckers, however, responded with another three-run inning in the fifth, coming off an RBI single from Cooper Pratt, a sacrifice fly from Luis Lara and an RBI fielder's choice from Zavier Warren. The Biscuits trimmed the lead to 6-3 in the bottom half with an RBI fielder's choice from Cooper Kinney.

In the seventh, Zavier Warren smashed a two-run shot to left, making it 8-3. The home run, his 34 th career blast with the Shuckers, pulled Warren into a tie with Wes Clarke for the third-most in franchise history. The Shuckers scored their final run in the eighth with a sacrifice fly from Mike Boeve, capping off a four-RBI night.

Will Childers (1-0) earned the win after 2.0 no-hit innings in relief with four strikeouts. Owen Wild (1-2) took the loss for the Biscuits. The Shuckers' bullpen held the Biscuits scoreless and hitless over 4.1 innings, retiring 13 of the final 14 batters. Nick Merkel also struck out two in a perfect sixth inning for the Shuckers in his return from the injured list. Mike Boeve (2-for-4), Cooper Pratt (2-for-5) and Darrien Miller (2-for-3) each recorded multi-hit performances for the Shuckers.

The Shuckers return to action on Friday against the Biscuits at Riverwalk Stadium at 6:35 p.m. Brett Wichrowski (0-0, 1.29) is set to start for the Shuckers against Brody Hopkins (2-1, 4.09) for the Biscuits. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m.

