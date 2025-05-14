Shuckers Reinstate Merkel from 7-Day IL, Fitzpatrick Placed on IL

May 14, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Nick Merkel has been reinstated from the 7-Day Injured List and LHP Brian Fitzpatrick has been placed on the 7-Day Injured List. The active roster stands at 28 players.

Merkel, who was placed on the 7-Day Injured List on May 4, holds a 1.29 ERA across 7 appearances and 14.0 innings with the Shuckers this season.

