Clingstones Win Thriller 9-7 over Knoxville in 10 Innings

May 14, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

KNOXVILLE, TN., - The Columbus Clingstones (14-18) waited out an extended rain delay, led early, fell behind, and battled the Knoxville Smokies in a marathon shootout to win 9-7 in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Covenant Health Park.

Decisive Plays: Ethan Workinger continued his hot stretch with a solo home run (9) to put Columbus in front 1-0 in the first inning. A grand slam from Jaylen Palmer gave Knoxville a 4-1 lead in the second inning. The Clingstones clawed back to within a run on an RBI single from Cal Conley in the fifth. Two batters later, David McCabe launched Columbus in front with a three-run home run (2) that gave the Stones a 6-4. Knoxville tied the game on a bloop single from Hayden Cantrelle in the home half. Stephen Paolini put Columbus back in front with an RBI single in the eighth inning, but BJ Murray tied the game at 7-7 with an RBI single in the ninth. The Stones scored twice on RBI singles from Kobe Kato and Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. in the tenth to lead 9-7. Rolddy Munoz (S, 4) shut the door on Knoxville to secure the win.

Key Contributors: McCabe (1-for-5, HR, 3 RBI) and Workinger (1-for-5, HR, RBI) powered the Columbus offense while Drew Compton (3-for-5, RBI) had a team-high three hits. For Knoxville, Murray (4-for-5, 2B, RBI) and Palmer (1-for-4, HR, 4 RBI) drove the Smokies attack.

Noteworthy: Columbus improves to 3-2 in extra inning contests and 5-2 in series openers. McCabe clocked his first home run since April 4 at Montgomery. The last two Clingstones games began after rain delays lasting over an hour, with Tuesday night lasting one hour and 10 minutes.

Next Game (Wednesday May 14): Columbus at Knoxville, 7:00 pm ET at Covenant Health Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:56 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. RHP Drue Hackenberg (1-3, 7.43 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Sam Armstrong (0-3, 4.76 ERA) for Birmingham.







