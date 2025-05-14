Two Big Innings Carry Biscuits Past Shuckers

Matthew Etzel swings away for the Montgomery Biscuits

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (19-15) used two big innings, a four-run fifth and a three-run seventh, to rally past the Biloxi Shuckers (21-14) 7-4 on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. The win snapped the Shuckers six-game winning streak and evened the series at a game apiece.

Biloxi led 3-0 after four innings, scoring a run in each inning from the second to the fourth.

In the fifth, the Biscuits rallied. In his Double-A debut, Ryan Spikes tripled into the corner in right field to score the Biscuits first run. After a pitching change, the Biscuits scored three runs with two outs to take a 4-3 lead. Homer Bush Jr. beat out an infield dribbler while Spikes scored on the play. Then, Cooper Kinney ripped a single through the middle to tie the game. Colton Ledbetter capped the rally with a double to the corner in right that scored Kinney from first base.

Ledbetter notched his third straight three-hit game, and Bush Jr. extended his league-best on base streak to 20 games.

After Brock Wilken tied the game with a leadoff homer in the seventh, the Biscuits rallied again in the bottom of the inning. Three straight singles loaded the bases to bring Matthew Etzel to the plate. He smoked a ball to left center that bounced to the wall, clearing the bases to make it 7-4.

Jack Hartman picked up the last six outs for his first save of the season.

The third game of the series is on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Owen Wild will make the start for Montgomery while Alexander Cornielle is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

