Clingstones Win 4-3 in Another Extra-Inning Contest at Knoxville

May 14, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







KNOXVILLE, TN., - The Columbus Clingstones (15-18) lost the lead again in the ninth inning to the Knoxville Smokies (16-17) but dug deep to climb in front in the 10th inning and held off the Smokies 4-3 for another extra-inning victory on Wednesday night at Covenant Health Park.

Decisive Plays: Columbus broke a scoreless tie in the fifth on a two-run double from Chandler Seagle. An RBI sacrifice fly later in the inning from Kobe Kato made it 3-0. An RBI single from Hayden Cantrelle got the Smokies on the board in the fifth inning. Knoxville got within a run in the sixth on an RBI single from Corey Joyce. Down a run in the ninth inning with two outs, Knoxville tied the game at 3-3 on an RBI single from Brett Bateman. An RBI sacrifice fly from Ethan Workinger gave Columbus a 4-3 lead in the 10th inning. Hayden Harris (W, 2-0) struck out the side in the bottom of the 10th to lock up the victory.

Key Contributors: Seagle (1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI) had a multi-hit outing while Quintero (2-for-4, 2B) had the other extra-base hit for the Stones. Landon Harper (3.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO) was vital out of the bullpen after starting pitcher Drue Hackenberg exited the game with an injury. For Knoxville, Joyce (3-for-3, 2B, RBI) had his second three-hit game of the series.

Noteworthy: Columbus improves to 4-2 in extra inning contests this season. Five of Harper's relief outings this season have gone 3.0 innings or longer. Harris allowed his first run of the season in the ninth inning, snapping an 11-game scoreless streak to open the season.

Next Game (Thursday, May 15): Columbus at Knoxville, 7:00 pm ET at Covenant Health Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:45 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. RHP Ian Mejia (3-0, 1.21 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Antonio Santos (0-0, 0.66 ERA) for Birmingham.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, May 20): Columbus vs. Montgomery, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:56 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







Southern League Stories from May 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.