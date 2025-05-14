Warren Ties Career-High with 4 Hits, Wilken Makes History in Shuckers' Loss

MONTGOMERY, AL - Despite a four-hit night from Zavier Warren and Brock Wilken's record-setting 10th home run of the year, the Biloxi Shuckers (21-14) fell to the Montgomery Biscuits (19-15), 7-4, at Riverwalk Stadium on Wednesday night. Warren's four-hit night tied his career high and marked a career-best at the Double-A level. Wilken became the first Shuckers' player in franchise history and the second Southern League player since 2012 to hit at least 10 home runs in a team's first 35 games.

The Shuckers struck first for the third consecutive game in the second with an RBI fielder's choice from Bladimir Restituyo, scoring Zavier Warren from third. They extended the lead to 2-0 in the third with an RBI single from Ramón Rodríguez, part of a multi-hit night. Luke Adams then made it 3-0 in the fourth with a 415-foot home run off the top of the scoreboard in left-center, his sixth of the year. In the bottom of the fourth, the Biscuits struck back with an RBI triple from Ryan Spikes for his first Double-A hit. They then took the lead with RBI singles from Homer Bush Jr. and Cooper Kinney and an RBI double from Colton Ledbetter, all with two outs in the inning.

Brock Wilken then lifted off to left with his 10th home run of the year, a game-tying solo shot in the seventh. Wilken became the ninth Southern League player since 2005 and the second since 2012 to record at least 10 home runs during a team's first 35 games. Wilken became the first Brewers Double-A player to achieve the feat since Matt LaPorta in 2008 with the Huntsville Stars. The Biscuits retook the lead at 7-4 in the bottom of the seventh with a three-RBI bases-clearing double from Matthew Etzel.

JJ Goss (1-1) earned the win for the Biscuits while Abdiel Mendoza (1-3) took the loss for the Shuckers. Jack Hartman also recorded his first save of the season for the Biscuits.

Luis Lara (2-for-4), Brock Wilken (2-for-5), Zavier Warren (4-for-4) and Ramón Rodríguez (2-for-4) all recorded multiple hits for the Shuckers. With two hits and a walk, Lara extended his on-base streak to 15 consecutive games, one shy of his career-long.

The Shuckers return to action on Thursday against the Biscuits at Riverwalk Stadium at 6:35 p.m. Alexander Cornielle (2-0, 1.32) is set to start for the Shuckers against Owen Wild (1-1, 3.60) for the Biscuits. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m.

