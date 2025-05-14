DJ Gladney Gives the Barons the 1-0 Win with Home Run

May 14, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







DJ Gladney hit a home run with tremendous pitching to give the Barons the 1-0 win before 8,235 at Regions Field on Wednesday. Gladney hit his home run in the bottom of the fifth inning for the game's only run, and the Barons won three straight for the first time this season.

Starting pitcher Ryan Gowens (3-0, 4.70) gets the win, going six innings, giving up only two hits, no earned runs, and one walk with three strikeouts. Grant Taylor, Tyler Davis, and Andrew Dalquist go three scoreless innings. Dalquist gets his first save of the season.

The Barons only had four hits in the game; one was Gladney's home run. Mario Camilletti had two hits, and Michael Turner had a hit. Turner is batting .333 on the season. Next, the Barons will host the Lookouts in Game 3 of the six-game series. The Barons lead the series 2-0. LHP Jake Palisch (2-0, 0.95) will take the mound for the Barons on Thursday.







Southern League Stories from May 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.