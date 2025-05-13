RECAP: Pratt's First Inning Home Run Sets Stage for Shuckers Dominant 10-4 Win

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (21-13) tied their season high with 10 runs and 11 walks in a dominant 10-4 win over the Montgomery Biscuits (18-15) at Riverwalk Stadium on Tuesday night. With the win, the Shuckers extended their win streak to six consecutive games and have won 20 of their last 26 since a 1-7 start.

Cooper Pratt got the Shuckers on the board three batters in with a three-run home run to right, his fourth of the season. The Biscuits responded in the bottom of the first when a double play brought home Homer Bush Jr. from third, making it 3-1. Brock Wilken then tattooed a ball off the batter's eye in center in the third for a two-run home run, making it 5-1. The home run, Wilken's league-leading ninth of the season, travelled 427 feet and was off the bat at 107 MPH. The Biscuits made it 5-2 in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single from Will Simpson.

In the sixth, an RBI single to center from Garrett Spain, a sacrifice fly from Luke Adams and a bases-loaded walk from Luis Lara made it 8-2. Adams struck again in the eighth with a 412-foot blast off the scoreboard in left-center, making it 9-2. The lead stretched to 10-2 in the ninth when a wild pitch brought Luis Lara home from third. The Biscuits made it 10-4 in the bottom of the ninth with an RBI double from Cooper Kinney and an RBI single from Colton Ledbetter.

Nate Peterson (4-2) earned the win after 3.0 shutout relief innings while Jacob Watters (1-4) took the loss. Mark Manfredi also starred for the Shuckers in relief with a perfect eighth inning and three strikeouts. At the plate, Luke Adams (2-for-4), Cooper Pratt (2-for-3) and Darrien Miller (2-for-4) each recorded multi-hit performances.

The Shuckers return to action on Wednesday against the Biscuits at Riverwalk Stadium at 6:35 p.m. Coleman Crow (0-0, 2.08) is slated to start for the Shuckers against Duncan Davitt (3-2, 2.81) for the Biscuits,. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m.

