Errors Prove Costly in 3-2 Extra-Inning Loss to Blue Wahoos

PENSACOLA, Fla. -Rocket City Trash Pandas (10-22) lost 3-2 in 11 innings to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (20-14) in the opener of a six-game series at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Three costly errors contributed to the defeat, as all three runs scored by Pensacola were unearned. Rocket City dropped to 1-4 in extra-inning games this season.

Pitching controlled Tuesday's game with zeroes being thrown up on the scoreboard through the first five innings.

Errors became costly for the Trash Pandas in the bottom of the sixth inning, allowing the Blue Wahoos to break the scoreless tie. Jared Serna hit a dribbler in front of the plate, resulting in a single. Rocket City catcher Josh Crouch made an errant throw to first base, allowing Serna to advance to scoring position. Then, Walbert Urena made an errant throw on a pick-off attempt at second, allowing Serna to move to third base on the second error of the inning. Nathan Martorella then singled to right field, through a drawn-in infield, scoring Serna and making it 1-0.

Pensacola starter Jacob Miller kept Rocket City off the scoreboard despite the team recording hits in four of five innings. He walked one batter and struck out five.

Urena turned in an impressive performance in his seventh outing of the season, matching his season-high with 6.0 innings pitched and throwing 91 pitches. He allowed only one unearned run on five hits, walked two batters, and struck out five.

Nelson Rada continued his hot streak after a five-hit day in the doubleheader on Sunday, smacking a one-out double down the left field line. Denzer Guzman grounded out softly, but this allowed Rada to advance to third base. Pensacola pitcher Josh White threw a wild pitch, letting Rada scamper home and tie the game at 1-1.

The two newest additions to the bullpen, former major leaguers Sean Poppen and Jordan Holloway, delivered scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth, respectively. Samy Natera Jr. struck out two batters while working around a two-out walk in the bottom of the ninth, sending the game to extra innings.

David Calabrese started the 10th inning at second base and moved to third on a groundout by Caleb Ketchup. Rada collected his third hit of the night with a single to left field, allowing Calabrese to score and give Rocket City a 2-1 lead. However, Pensacola capitalized on Rocket City's third error of the game, allowing Johnny Olmstead to score after a bobbled ball in right field by Ketchup, tying the game again. Jared Southard (L, 0-2) managed to get out of the inning without further damage.

In the top of the 11th, the Trash Pandas failed to score despite loading the bases with no outs after back-to-back hit batters. Jesse Bergin (W, 1-0) struck out the next three batters to escape the inning. In the bottom half, Southard issued a walk to start the inning but was aided by Guzman, who began a brilliant 6-4-3 double play to secure two outs. On the first pitch to Olmstead, he hit a single to right field, scoring the placed runner Jared Serna and allowing the Blue Wahoos to walk it off.

Rada recorded his third three-hit game of the season, finishing 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI, a run scored, and two stolen bases. The 19-year-old is now 8-for-12 over his last three games and leads the team with 12 stolen bases. Brown went 2-for-4 and has reached base in 20 of 22 games since April 18. Both players achieved their 10th multi-hit games of the year.

The Trash Pandas and Blue Wahoos will meet again on Wednesday morning for game two of the six-game series at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for 11:05 am, with Rocket City right-hander Joel Hurtado (2-2, 2.48) starting against Pensacola left-hander Robby Snelling (2-2, 3.86). Fans can watch the game on Bally Live, MiLB.tv, or listen on ESPN 97.7 HD-2 and trashpandasbaseball.com

