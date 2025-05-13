Olmstead Delivers Walk-Off Win as Wahoos End Losing Streak

Pensacola Blue Wahoos celebrate Johnny Olmstead's game-winning single

Pensacola, Fla. - The Blue Wahoos didn't have much to celebrate on the end of their road trip.

They got some relief Tuesday night back home.

With their offense still in a slumber, the Blue Wahoos got clutch pitching, then a game-winning, two-out single from Johnny Olmstead in the 11th inning for a 3-2 walk-off win against the Rocket City Trash Pandas to end a five-game losing streak.

Moments earlier, reliever Jesse Bergin became the biggest star for Pensacola, after loading the bases with a pair of hit batters, then striking out the next three batters with well-placed fastballs to end the threat and keep the score tied.

A crowd of 3,112 on a Doggone Tuesday at Blue Wahoos Stadium watched a game where the Blue Wahoos had chances to take a lead, but again could not produce a big hit. This was the issue in Biloxi last week when the team dropped the final five games of the series and scored just eight runs combined in those games.

But Tuesday was different from a pitching perspective.

The Blue Wahoos got an outstanding start from Jacob Miller, who worked five innings, allowed four hits, no runs, one walk and five strikeouts.

The four relievers behind him were also plus points.

Zach McCambley worked two scoreless innings, striking out four of the seven batters he faced. Jacob White had a tough break in the ninth when a wild pitch led to a tying run. Josh Eckness worked two innings, gave up a run but retired the final two batters.

The Blue Wahoos missed a chance in the 10th to win the game, but caught a break when Bergin pitched out of a jam, then Olmstead jumped on a first pitch fastball to win the game, scoring Jared Serna.

The teams will have a quick turnaround, playing at 11 a.m. Wednesday in an Education Day game with school children from the region attending.

GAME NOTABLES

--- The group decks were crowded on a Tuesday night with various outings, including the Elberta (Alabama) Elementary School Family Night and parents. The Publix Party Porch was the distribution area for the one-price Tuesday promotion featuring a hot dog, chips and soft drink with purchase of the game ticket.

--- A broadcasting crew from the FanDuel Sports Network Florida spent Tuesday at the ballpark interviewing players and manager Nelson Prada for a 30-minute show to air soon on the Miami Marlins TV network. The group will also attend Wednesday's game.

--- Other groups included the Home Builders Association with 100 on the left field deck.

--- Even with the past two weeks, the Blue Wahoos entered Tuesday's homestand with the lowest team pitching earned run average (3.18) in the Southern League. It is the seventh lowest among the 120 Minor League Basesball teams.

WANT TO GO?

WHO: Rocket City Trash Pandas vs. Blue Wahoos.

WHEN: Wednesday through Sunday.

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium.

GAMETIMES: Wednesday's game is a special 11 a.m. start for Education Day with area schools, but is also open to all fans who want to attend the only mid-day game of the season; Thursday Thru Saturday games start at 6:05 p.m. Sunday's game starts at 1:05 p.m.-- the final 1:05 start until mid-September.

PROMOTIONS: Wednesday is a special Kids Day Wednesday with an 11 a.m. start and sponsored by Jostens and Florida Power and Light. School children from across the area will be attending, but it is a game available for business people taking an extended lunch break.

Thursday is Pensacola Mullets Night where the Blue Wahoos take on their alter identity and wear Mullets uniforms. In addition, there are drink specials for adults of legal age, provided by Senor Frogs, which include $1 draft beer from 5-6 p.m., $2 from 6-7 p.m. and $3 from 7 p.m. through the 7th inning. There will also be a free drawing for a Fire Pit cooker.

Friday is Giveaway Friday with this week's special being a beach towel to the first 1,000 fans sponsored by Florida Blue. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Saturday is Fireworks Saturday, sponsored this time by Pen Air Credit Union and featuring a post-game display over the water.

Sunday is Military-Family Sunday: The first 100 active or retired military member can receive a free standing room ticket by visiting the stadium box office and showing proof of military ID. Following the game, kids can run the bases and families can toss soft rubber baseballs in the outfield in a promotion combined twin promotion sponsored by Great Clips and WKRG-News5.

LIVESTREAM AUDIO: You can listen to the Blue Wahoos broadcast with Erik Bremer and Carter Bainbridge's call of the game through www.bluewahoos.com/radio or the MiLB App.

LIVESTREAM VIDEO: Available on MiLB.TV (subscription required).

TICKETS: Available at bluewahoos.com or the Blue Wahoos Stadium ticket office.

