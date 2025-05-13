Biscuits Lose to Shuckers in Series Opener

May 13, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Cooper Kinney of the Montgomery Biscuits

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin) Cooper Kinney of the Montgomery Biscuits(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (18-15) trailed wire-to-wire in a 10-4 loss to the Biloxi Shuckers (21-13) to open the six-game series on Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

The Shuckers racked up three home runs, 10 hits, and 11 walks. Biloxi put the leadoff hitter on in eight of nine innings.

After Cooper Pratt's three-run homer in the first put Biloxi in front 3-0, Homer Bush Jr. singled to lead off the bottom of the inning. He came in to score on a double play to make it 3-1.

Down 5-1 in the third after Brock Wilken homered, Colton Ledbetter tripled off the very top of the wall in center and came in to score on Will Simpson's infield single. Ledbetter finished 3-for-5 with a triple, a double, and an RBI in his second straight three-hit performance.

Biloxi scored five unanswered to build an eight-run lead heading to the bottom of the ninth. Bush Jr. triped to left center, and Cooper Kinney doubled off the wall in right to bring him in. Ledbetter then singled to score another and make it 10-4.

The second game of the series is on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Duncan Davitt will make the start for Montgomery while Coleman Crow is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from May 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.