Biscuits Win in Rain-Shortened Series Finale

June 29, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Duncan Davitt

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Duncan Davitt(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Montgomery Biscuits (44-31, 6-0) won the series finale against the Rocket City Trash Pandas (24-50, 0-6), 6-5, in a rain-shortened game on Sunday evening.

It was a hot start for both teams in the afternoon clash. Rocket City opened up the game with a two-run homer to take the lead. Four straight singles from Montgomery helped to match and raise the Trash Pandas with a 3-2 Montgomery lead after an inning.

After Rocket City had tied things up again, Will Simpson doubled to give Montgomery momentum. He would make it around to give Montgomery the lead once again. Simpson finished the game going 3-for-4, with two runs and one RBI.

As the weather approached, both teams showed urgency. A combined four runs scored in the eighth between both teams. A string of walks helped put runners on base for Montgomery. Brock Jones' sacrifice fly helped Gregory Barrios to score

With weather in the area the remainder of the night, the game was called off with less than an inning to go. The score reverted back to the end of the eighth inning, and Montgomery won the game 6-5.

Duncan Davitt pitched five innings, accounting for nine strikeouts over his tenure. Jack Hartman pitched a scoreless two innings and recorded two strikeouts.

The club has a scheduled off day ahead of a three-game home series against the Columbus Clingstones at Riverwalk Stadium. For tickets and a full list of promotions, visit BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from June 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.