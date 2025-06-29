Shuckers Earn Series Win Behind Hardin's Five Shutout Innings

June 29, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Tyson Hardin

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Natalie Buchanan)

COLUMBUS, GA - The Biloxi Shuckers (46-29, 4-2) fell three outs shy of becoming the first Southern League team to record three consecutive shutouts since 2017, but earned a series win with a 4-1 victory over the Columbus Clingstones (28-44, 2-4) at Synovus Park on Sunday afternoon. Over the final three games of the series, the Shuckers outscored the Clingstones 11-1.

Three of the Shuckers' four runs come home in the fifth inning, starting with a solo home run from Bladimir Restituyo to left. Zavier Warren doubled the lead with an infield RBI single with the bases loaded and Darrien Miller earned a bases-loaded walk later in the inning, making it 3-0. In the ninth, a sacrifice fly from Warren made it 4-0 and drove in his team-leading 43 rd RBI of the year. A leadoff home run in the bottom of the ninth from David McCabe made it 4-1 and snapped the Shuckers' 27-inning scoreless streak dating back to Thursday.

Tyson Hardin (2-1) earned the win and starred over 5.0 shutout innings in his second start of the week. Across two starts, Hardin struck out 11 over 11.0 innings and allowed one run with one walk. Out of the bullpen, Ryan Middendorf (1.0ip, 1k), Mark Manfredi (1.0ip, 1k) and Brian Fitzpatrick (1.0ip, 3k) each recorded scoreless relief appearances for the Shuckers. Brett Sears (2-3) took the loss for the Clingstones.

Ethan Murray (2-for-4) recorded the lone multi-hit performance for the Shuckers and seven of the nine starters recorded a hit. All nine members of the lineup reached base at least once.

After an off-day on Monday, the Shuckers continue their nine-game road trip on Tuesday at Blue Wahoos Stadium against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m.

