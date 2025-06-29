Clingstones Fall 4-1 to Biloxi in Sluggish Sunday Defeat
June 29, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Columbus Clingstones News Release
COLUMBUS, GA., - The Columbus Clingstones (2-4, 28-44) got a home run from David McCabe in the ninth inning to break up a third-straight shutout defeat to the Biloxi Shuckers (4-2, 46-29) but still stumbled to a 4-1 loss on Sunday afternoon at Synovus Park. Biloxi claimed the series 4-2.
Decisive Plays: After four scoreless frames began the game, Bladimir Restituyo shot Biloxi out in front in the fifth inning with a solo home run. An infield single from Zavier Warren scored another run and made it 2-0 and a bases-loaded walk from Darrien Miller handed Biloxi a 3-0 advantage after five innings. With Columbus trailing 4-0 entering the ninth, McCabe launched a solo home run (5) to break up the shutout.
Key Contributors: McCabe (1-for-3, HR, RBI) scored the only run for Columbus while veteran relief pitchers Jose Cuas and Brian Moran added a combined 3.0 scoreless innings. For Biloxi, Restituyo (1-for-4, HR, RBI) clocked his third home run of the season while Tyson Hardin (Win, 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO) carved up Columbus on the mound.
Noteworthy: The home run by McCabe snapped a stretch of 27-straight innings without a run for the Clingstones, stretching back into the seventh inning on Thursday night. McCabe also collected his first home run at Synovus Park this season. The Clingstones concluded June with a 7-19 record.
Next Game (Tuesday, July 1): Columbus at Montgomery, 7:35 pm ET at Riverwalk Stadium. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.
Next Home Game (Friday, July 4): Columbus vs. Montgomery, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.
