Clingstones Fall 4-1 to Biloxi in Sluggish Sunday Defeat

June 29, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, GA., - The Columbus Clingstones (2-4, 28-44) got a home run from David McCabe in the ninth inning to break up a third-straight shutout defeat to the Biloxi Shuckers (4-2, 46-29) but still stumbled to a 4-1 loss on Sunday afternoon at Synovus Park. Biloxi claimed the series 4-2.

Decisive Plays: After four scoreless frames began the game, Bladimir Restituyo shot Biloxi out in front in the fifth inning with a solo home run. An infield single from Zavier Warren scored another run and made it 2-0 and a bases-loaded walk from Darrien Miller handed Biloxi a 3-0 advantage after five innings. With Columbus trailing 4-0 entering the ninth, McCabe launched a solo home run (5) to break up the shutout.

Key Contributors: McCabe (1-for-3, HR, RBI) scored the only run for Columbus while veteran relief pitchers Jose Cuas and Brian Moran added a combined 3.0 scoreless innings. For Biloxi, Restituyo (1-for-4, HR, RBI) clocked his third home run of the season while Tyson Hardin (Win, 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO) carved up Columbus on the mound.

Noteworthy: The home run by McCabe snapped a stretch of 27-straight innings without a run for the Clingstones, stretching back into the seventh inning on Thursday night. McCabe also collected his first home run at Synovus Park this season. The Clingstones concluded June with a 7-19 record.

Next Game (Tuesday, July 1): Columbus at Montgomery, 7:35 pm ET at Riverwalk Stadium. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.

Next Home Game (Friday, July 4): Columbus vs. Montgomery, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







Southern League Stories from June 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.