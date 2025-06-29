Rain Spoils Trash Pandas Winning Hopes on Sunday, Falling 6-5 in Series Finale

June 29, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (0-6, 24-50) suffered a heartbreaking 15th straight loss on Sunday, as rain interrupted the series finale in the ninth inning. The Montgomery Biscuits (6-0, 43-31) won the game at Riverwalk Stadium 6-5 in a rain-shortened eight-inning contest. The two teams will not play again in 2025, so despite the Trash Pandas tying the game in the top of the ninth with an Evan Edwards home run, the game was reverted to the previous inning.

According to MLB Rule 7.02(a), on game suspensions, Rule 7.02(b) specifies how and when a game is declared a tie and must be resumed from the point of suspension rather than reverting to an earlier score. If the home team has not tied or taken the lead in the incomplete inning, the score reverts to the last fully completed inning.

Rocket City jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead thanks to Travis Blankenhorn, the hottest home run hitter in the Southern League. David Mershon opened the game with a double, followed by Blankenhorn's two-run home run, marking his fifth of the series and sixth in seven games since last Sunday.

Montgomery responded immediately, taking a 3-2 lead as the first five batters reached base against Rocket City starter George Klassen with four singles and one walk. Eight batters came to the plate during the inning, and the go-ahead run scored on a sacrifice fly by Hunter Stovall. Klassen finished his second outing of the week in Montgomery with three runs allowed on five hits, walking three and striking out five over 3.0 innings pitched.

Myles Emmerson launched his fifth home run of the season to start the fifth inning, tying the game at 3-3. As before, the Biscuits answered back in the bottom of the inning, capitalizing on a one-out double by Will Simpson. Simpson later scored after a fly ball hit by Gregary Barrios was misplayed in right field, which restored a one-run lead for Montgomery.

The back-and-forth battle continued into the eighth inning, where Rocket City took the lead for the first time since the first inning. Mershon walked, then stole both second and third bases. Denzer Guzman also walked, and during the at-bat, Mershon dashed home on a wild pitch, leveling the game at 4-4. Later in the inning, Sam Brown singled to drive in Guzman, putting the Trash Pandas ahead 5-4.

However, in the bottom of the eighth, Montgomery tied the game and reclaimed the lead. Brock Jones hit a sacrifice fly, and then Sean Poppen issued a bases-loaded walk to Tatem Levins, giving the Biscuits a 6-5 advantage.

As rain poured heavily at Riverwalk Stadium and with the Trash Pandas down to their last two outs, pinch hitter Evan Edwards hit a home run through the raindrops over the right field wall. At the time, this was the first Southern League home run for Edwards since he had played 161 games for Montgomery in 2022 and 2023. Just two pitches into David Mershon's at-bat, the game was called off due to the rain. After a 90-minute delay, the game reverted to the previous inning, and Montgomery was awarded a 6-5 victory.

Blankenhorn completed the series with five home runs, a double, nine RBIs, and a 1.360 OPS. The former Major Leaguer has hit all six of his home runs this season in his last seven games, and he has been impressive in 13 games since returning from the injured list on June 13, batting .326 with six home runs, 14 RBIs, and a 1.163 OPS.

The Trash Pandas will return to Toyota Field on Tuesday to begin a three-game homestand against the Knoxville Smokies. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with left-handed pitcher Mitch Farris (0-4, 4.26) starting for the Trash Pandas against right-hander Antonio Santos (1-2, 1.93) for Knoxville. The game can be seen on WAAY-TV MORE 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, and heard on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

Tuesday, July 1 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night: Ladies in attendance can enter to win prizes all game long at the Sun Cruiser Guest Services booth behind Section 5. Additionally, canned wine will be available for $5 for all fans 21 and older.

The series will be capped off by an Independence Day Eve Fireworks Extravaganza presented by SAIC.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2.







Southern League Stories from June 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.