Barons Pitching Dominates in 2-1 Win over the Smokies

June 29, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







Tanner McDougal went five shutout innings to lead the Birmingham Barons to a 2-1 win over the Knoxville Smokies before 4,297 at Covenant Health Park on Sunday afternoon. A big two-run hit by Caden Connor, along with four dominant pitching performances, gets the road win and splits the series with the Smokies.

McDougal (1-1, 1.76) goes 5.0 innings, giving up only five hits, no runs, and two walks with eight strikeouts. Jared Kelley goes 2.0 innings, giving up only one hit with two strikeouts. Tyler Davis pitched the eighth inning and did not give up a run, and Zach Franklin pitched the ninth inning, getting his fifth save of the season. Franklin gave up a run in the ninth, but struck out three Smokies batters. Franklin picked up his third save in June.

In the top of the fourth inning, Ryan Galanie walked with one out in the inning. DJ Gladney singled to right field to put the runners at second and first base. Connor doubled to right field, scoring Galanie and Gladney. The Barons led 2-0.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Reivaj Garcia walked and then stole second base. Casey Opitz singled to right field, scoring Garcia, and the Smokies cut the Barons' lead to 2-1. Pinch-hitter Felix Stevens struck out swinging, and the Barons got their third win of the six-game series against the Smokies.

For the Barons, Connor had two hits and two RBI in the road win. Connor has an active 23-game on-base streak that started back on June 4. Bergolla had two more hits and has eight hits in his last 14 at-bats. He hit .391 in the six-game series.







Southern League Stories from June 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.