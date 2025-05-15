Homestand Highlights: Clingstones Put Their Best Foot Forward with Tube Socks Giveaway

May 15, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones are turning into big steppers with a Clingstones Tube Socks Giveaway that headlines a seven-game homestand against the Montgomery Biscuits (Double-A, Tampa Bay Rays), May 20-25 at Synovus Park.

The week also features a special 6:05 p.m. game on Sunday, May 25, highlighted by specialty Realtree jerseys worn on-field and available to fans through a post-game silent auction. Fans can also enjoy two post-game fireworks shows on Friday, May 23 and Sunday, May 25 to close out the series in style.

Here is a full look at the homestand:

---

Tuesday, May 20 - Clingstones vs. Montgomery Biscuits (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

- Take Two Tuesdays: Enjoy buy one, get one FREE on burgers and cheeseburgers at Bullpen Burger Co. throughout the game.

- Mental Health Awareness: Join us for Mental Health Awareness Night as we increase the importance of mental health, provide support and reduce the stigma.

---

Wednesday, May 21 - Clingstones vs. Montgomery Biscuits (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

- Wet Nose Wednesday (Presented by the Law Offices of Gary Bruce): Bring your furry, four-legged pup to the ballpark every Wednesday! A waiver must be filled out prior to entry.

- White Claw Wednesday: Fans 21 and over can enjoy discounted $4 White Claw beverages until the end of the 4th inning.

---

Thursday, May 22 - Clingstones vs. Montgomery Biscuits (5:35 p.m. Game 2: TBD)

Gates Open: 4:45 p.m.

- Doubleheader: Head out to Synovus Park for the first scheduled home doubleheader in Clingstones history.

- Thirsty Thursday: Fans 21 and older can enjoy $3 domestic beers in the First Base Plaza.

- Military Discount: All military members receive half-off reserved seats for up to four guests with valid military ID.

---

Friday, May 23 - Clingstones vs. Montgomery Biscuits (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

- Fireworks Friday (Presented by GFL Environmental): Stick around after the final out for a spectacular fireworks display over Synovus Park!

- 90s Night: Feed your Tamagotchi, organize your trolls and chillax at the ballpark with us for 90s Night!

---

Saturday, May 24 - Clingstones vs. Montgomery Biscuits (6:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

- Peach Tube Socks Giveaway (Presented by Coca-Cola): The first 1,000 fans will be the stylish ones in town with Clingstones tube socks.

- Post-Game Kids Run the Bases (Presented by Whit's Frozen Custard): Kids can run the bases at Synovus Park after every Saturday game!

---

Sunday, May 25 - Clingstones vs. Montgomery Biscuits (6:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

- Memorial Day Celebration (Presented by Realtree): Join us this Memorial Day as we wear specialty on-field Realtree jerseys!

- Post-Game Fireworks (Presented by Realtree): Stick around after the game for a special Memorial Day fireworks show.

- Camo Jersey Auction (Presented by Realtree): Fans can bid on the Clingstones specialty jerseys throughout the game. Proceeds will benefit Gold Star families.

- Fuzzy's Kids Club (Presented by Chick-fil-A): Kids show your lanyard at box office window for all Sunday Kids Club benefits!

- Sunday Funday & Post-Game Kids Run the Bases (Presented by Whit's Frozen Custard): After the game, children are invited down to the field to run the bases and cap off the homestand.

- Synovus Sunday Promo: Get $1 off any Sunday game ticket when you buy using your Synovus debit or credit card at the Synovus Park box office.

- Suncruiser Sunday: Fans age 21 and older can enjoy $4 Suncrusier beverages until the end of the 4th inning.

- Giving Sundays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers): Turn your cherished belongings into valuable resources for those in need. Fans who donate will receive half-price Clingstones tickets to a future game. Donations must be gently used items in good and sellable condition. Some restrictions apply, while supplies last.

- Baseball Bingo Sundays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers):. All fans are welcome to play Baseball Bingo courtesy of Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers! The first 10 fans to score a bingo win a $50 Goodwill gift card.







