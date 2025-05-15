Blue Wahoos Use Five-Run Sixth Inning to Beat Trash Pandas 9-6

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos (21-15) overcame three deficits and scored five runs in the sixth inning to defeat the Rocket City Trash Pandas (11-23) 9-6 on Thursday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Denzer Guzman led the Rocket City offense, going 2-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs. Sam Brown, the league's top hitter in May, contributed two RBIs, bringing his season total to 20.

The Trash Pandas opened the scoring early, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Brown drew a one-out walk, and Guzman followed with an RBI double to center field.

The Blue Wahoos quickly responded in the second inning, tying the game at 1-1 with Johnny Olmstead's two-out home run. The Wahoos gifted the Pandas a run in the top of the third inning. Christian Moore reached base with two outs after Kemp Alderman dropped a fly ball in right field. Josh Crouch capitalized on the opportunity, hitting a double down the left-field line to score Moore and push Rocket City ahead 2-1.

Rocket City extended their lead to 4-1 in the fourth inning. Mac McCroskey walked with one out, which initiated a sequence where four consecutive Trash Pandas reached base safely. Caleb Ketchup singled and then stole second, putting runners on second and third. Nelson Rada's walk loaded the bases for Brown, who delivered a single up the middle, driving in two runs.

Pensacola responded again, tying the game at 4-4 with three runs off Rocket City starter Sam Aldegheri. Shane Sasaki began the rally with an RBI single, followed by a bases-loaded walk from Fenwick Trimble. Jared Serna's RBI single completed the comeback, with the go-ahead run being cut down at the plate.

Fitterer was replaced after four innings, and Rocket City took back the lead in the sixth inning against the bullpen. The rally started with two outs when Alex Williams (W, 1-0) hit Rada and Brown, allowing Guzman to bring both home with a double, making it 6-4.

Aldegheri regrouped after a challenging fourth inning, striking out the side in the fifth. The Rocket City pitcher, hailing from Verona, Italy, worked 5.0 innings, allowing four runs on six hits, while striking out five and walking six, a career high.

Kelvin Cáceres (L, 0-4) replaced Aldegheri in the sixth and struggled. After retiring the first batter, the next four Blue Wahoos reached base, including two doubles and a costly throwing error that allowed two runs to score and tie the game. The subsequent three Wahoos hitters drove in runs via a sacrifice fly from Jake Thompson and back-to-back RBI singles from Kemp Alderman and Nathan Martorella, giving Pensacola a 9-6 lead. Ten Blue Wahoos came to the plate, scoring five runs, although only one was earned due to the error.

Nick Jones provided quality relief for Rocket City with two shutout innings in the seventh and eighth, allowing one hit, one walk, and striking out two. Dale Stanavich (S, 6) closed the game for Pensacola, earning his league-leading sixth save.

Brown and Moore extended their hitting streaks to five games, while Rada increased his on-base streak to seven. Rada has scored a run and stolen a base in four consecutive games, leading the league with 16 steals.

The Trash Pandas will look to get back in the win column in Pensacola on Friday night in game four of the six-game series at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm. The Trash Pandas have not announced a starting pitcher for Friday, while left-hander Adam Laskey (2-1, 2.45) starts for the Blue Wahoos. Fans can watch the game on Bally Live, MiLB.tv, or listen on ESPN 97.7 HD-2 and trashpandasbaseball.com

