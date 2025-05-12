Trash Pandas Unveil Two New Alternate Identities: the Bama Butts and Alabama White Sauce

MADISON, Ala. - Barbecue in Alabama isn't just food-it's part of our identity. The Rocket City Trash Pandas are thrilled to announce two new alternate identities for 2025, the Bama Butts and Alabama White Sauce! The identities will be unleashed and the team will wear these specialty uniforms during a delicious, slow-cooked, and saucy weekend at Toyota Field on June 13th and 14th.

ABOUT THE BAMA BUTTS

The backbone of Alabama BBQ is the pork. Smoked low and slow for hours by dedicated individuals, the best bites are always tender and juicy. For one night only on June 13th, the Bama Butts will hit the field to show off the staple of this state. Our Pitmaster Pig, with his prodigious posterior, is rearing to show off his skills with a smoker and cook you up a hearty rump.

ABOUT THE ALABAMA WHITE SAUCE

Born in 1925 at Big Bob Gibson's Bar-B-Q in Decatur, AL, our state's favorite condiment is undoubtedly the tangy taste of Alabama White Sauce. Whether it's chicken, pork, seafood, or anything else your taste buds desire, this creamy concoction is a Southern sensation. Our Saucy Squirt Bottle Scientist has been honing his craft for 100 years, searching far and wide for the best culinary combinations. The recipe may be a secret, but trust us - it goes great on everything. Taste for yourself on June 14th.

BBQ Weekend at Toyota Field will be highlighted by "Best Pork Butt" and "Best White Sauce" contests on Friday and Saturday night, respectively. Fans are invited to purchase BBQ sampling ticket packages (limit of 200 available per game) to taste the best of our local culinary scene and vote for their favorites.

"We couldn't be more excited to launch these two new identities with authentic ties to BBQ here in our state," said Trash Pandas Executive Vice President, Lindsey Knupp. "We can't wait to see all the local restaurants here in June to showcase their incredible food."

Bama Butts and Alabama White Sauce merchandise is now on sale at shoptrashpandas.com, The Junkyard Team Store at Toyota Field, and the Hughes Road Team Store.

Additionally, The Trash Pandas will host eight pop-up parties at BBQ joints to showcase the Bama Butts and Alabama White Sauce from Tuesday, May 14th through Wednesday, May 21st.

BBQ Joint Pop-Up Party Schedule:

May 13 at Noon - Johnny's Bar-B-Q in Cullman

May 14 at Noon - Moes Original BBQ (Town Madison location)

May 14 at 4 pm - Big John's BBQ (food truck located at The Open Bottle)

May 15 at Noon - Blue Oak BBQ

May 16 at Noon - Smokey C's Bar-B-Q & Wings

May 20th at Noon - Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q (1715 6th Avenue location)

May 20 at 1 pm - LawLers Barbecue (Hughes Rd)

May 21 at Noon - Chuck Wagon BBQ

Capping off the weekend for Father's Day on June 15th, the first 1,000 guys to arrive will receive a Grill Set presented by the Southern Cancer Institute.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com

