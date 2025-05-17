Montgomery's Eighth-Inning Comeback Bid Falls Short in 6-3 Loss to Biloxi

May 17, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (20-17) broke up a no-hitter in the eighth and started a comeback bid that fell short in a 6-3 loss to the Biloxi Shuckers (23-15) on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Biloxi carried a no-hitter in through 7 1/3 innings. Down 5-0, Hunter Stovall broke up the no-no with a line drive single to left field. After a walk, Homer Bush Jr. flared a double just inside the right-field line to score the Biscuits' first run. After a pitching change, Matthew Etzel ripped a two-run single into right to make it 5-3.

The comeback ended there as Biloxi added another run in the ninth to make it 6-3 and shut down the Biscuits in the bottom of the ninth.

The series finale is on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium. Ty Johnson will make the start for Montgomery while K.C. Hunt is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 3:33pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

