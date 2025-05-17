Kuehner, Shuckers Flirt with No-Hitter in 6-3 Win over Biscuits

May 17, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Tate Kuehner

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Natalie Buchanan) Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Tate Kuehner(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Natalie Buchanan)

MONTGOMERY, AL - Tate Kuehner dominated with 5.2 no-hit innings and Stiven Cruz brought the no-hit bid into the eighth as the Biloxi Shuckers (23-15) defeated the Montgomery Biscuits (20-17), 6-3, at Riverwalk Stadium on Saturday night. With the win, the Shuckers secured at least a series split with a chance to earn their fifth consecutive series win on Sunday. Tate Kuehner also tied the record for the longest hitless start in Shuckers' franchise history, set by Tobias Myers on Opening Day, 2023, against the Mississippi Braves.

The Shuckers struck first with two in the fourth off an RBI double from Cooper Pratt and an RBI single from Garrett Spain. They extended the lead in the seventh with an RBI sacrifice fly from Bladimir Restituyo and made it 5-0 with a two-run home run from Zavier Warren in the eighth. The home run, Warren's 35th career home run with the Shuckers, puts him in a tie for the second-most home runs in franchise history. Warren is one away from tying Jake Gatewood's franchise record of 36.

In the bottom of the eighth, after the Shuckers took their no-hit bid into the frame, Hunter Stovall broke up the bid with a single into left before being brought home on an RBI double from Homer Bush Jr. The next batter, Matthew Etzel, then made it 5-3 with a two-RBI single. The Shuckers made it 6-3 in the top of the ninth with a sacrifice fly from Luis Lara. In the bottom half, Kaleb Bowman retired the side in order, locking down his second save of the season. Tate Kuehner (3-4) earned the win after 5.2 no-hit innings with five strikeouts while Jackson Baumeister (0-4) took the loss.

Garrett Spain (2-for-4) recorded the lone multi-hit game by a Shuckers hitter while seven of the nine reached base at least once.

The Shuckers finish the series on Sunday with a 3:33 p.m. start at Riverwalk Stadium. Ty Johnson (2-0, 5.40) is scheduled to start for the Biscuits against K.C. Hunt (2-3, 5.28) for the Shuckers. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 3:13 p.m.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.