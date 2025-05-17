Fulton Dazzles, Lifts Wahoos to Win over Trash Pandas

May 17, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Dax Fulton

Pensacola, Fla. - Dax Fulton has overcome a lot in his pro career, including battling back from two left elbow surgeries on his throwing arm, plus all the recovery that involves.

A night like this one made his efforts become more pronounced.

Fulton had his strongest outing this season, working five innings and allowing just one hit, as he helped lead the Blue Wahoos to a 3-1 victory against the Rocket City Trash Pandas before the customary Saturday sellout crowd (5,038) on Fireworks Night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Fulton's performance, highlighted by five strikeouts, set a tone where both teams' pitching mostly ruled the game.

"It felt really good," said Fulton in the post-game, on-field interview. "I just wanted to go out there and do my job and put my team in line for the win. I thought we played well as a team."

The win gave the Blue Wahoos (22-16) a chance to win the series on Sunday as the first of back-to-back home weeks wraps up. Pensacola has now won all four Saturday Fireworks Nights this season.

Besides Fulton's performance on the mound, Blue Wahoos fans witnessed one of the largest on-field gatherings of youth baseball players standing with Blue Wahoos starters for the National Anthem.

There were nine ceremonial first pitches, including a couple on their honeymoon at the ballpark.

After six innings were complete, the May celebration of a "Home Run For Life" presented by sponsor Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital, honored a Navarre man who recovered from a life-threatening stroke in October. With the crowd cheering and team mascot Kazoo encouraging, Michael Patching jogged around the bases with both teams lined up on each baseline.

The game itself began well for the Blue Wahoos. In the second inning, Johnny Olmstead and Shane Sasaki led off the singles. Both scored. Olmstead scored on a throwing error to the plate by Rocket City third baseman Cole Fontenelle. Sasaski scored on Jared Serna's sacrifice fly.

Those two runs proved enough for Fulton earn his second win. He struck out five of the first eight batters he faced. The only blemish was a pair of back-to-back walks with two outs in the second that he quelled with a strikeout.

He overcame consecutive walks in the fourth inning. He didn't allow a hit until a two-out single in the fifth.

The Trash Pandas got their lone run off Fulton in the third inning. without a hit. Caleb Ketchup reached on an infield throwing error, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout.

The Blue Wahoos added a third run in their third inning when Olmstead launched a two-out homer over the left field fence. He went 3-for-4 in the game to lead the Blue Wahoos lineup.

Behind Olmstead, relievers Zach McCambley and closer Josh Ekness limited Rocket City to three hits in the final four innings, just one walk and struck out three to seal the game.

GAME NOTABLES

--- In addition to being the game sponsor for Fireworks Night, Pen Air Credit Union had a massive company outing Saturday of 500 guests, taking up the Coors Deck, the Publix Party Porch and the Pepsi Pirate Deck.

--- Kayla Neely from Pen Air Credit Union performed the National Anthem.

--- There were six youth league baseball teams represented on the field Saturday night including the Jackson E. Jones Little League from Panama City, part of the official Little League Baseball of America, along with a youth league team from Gulf Shores, another from Uriah, Alabama (Blacksher Bulldogs), plus 5 Star 12U National Jones youth team from Panama City.

--- Ryan and Patricia Oats were part of the nine ceremonial first pitches. They opted to attend the game Saturday on their honeymoon.

--- Michael Patching, honored for the HR For Life, was airlifted from a care center in Navarre on an October day to Pensacola's Sacred Heart, after experiencing what he termed an "intense headache" and no feeling on the left side of his body. He spent two weeks in Intensive Care and a rehab floor at the hospital.

He has now returned to a normal life with his job and a love for fishing in his spare time.

WANT TO GO?

WHO: Rocket City Trash Pandas vs. Blue Wahoos.

WHEN: Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium.

PROMOTIONS: It is Military-Family Sunday: The first 100 active or retired military member can receive a free standing room ticket by visiting the stadium box office and showing proof of military ID. Following the game, kids can run the bases and families can toss soft rubber baseballs in the outfield in a promotion combined twin promotion sponsored by Great Clips and WKRG-News5.

TV: YurView (Cox Communications subscribers) on Sunday.

LIVESTREAM AUDIO: You can listen to the Blue Wahoos broadcast with Erik Bremer and Carter Bainbridge call of the game through www.bluewahoos.com/radio or the MILB App.

LIVESTREAM VIDEO: Available on MiLB.TV (subscription required). TICKETS: Available at www.bluewahoos.com or at the stadium box office. On Sunday, the box office will open at noon.

