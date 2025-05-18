Moore, Rada Extend Streaks, But Wahoos Take Series with 5-1 Win on Sunday

May 18, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (12-25) concluded the first leg of their 12-game road trip, suffering a 5-1 loss to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (23-16) on Sunday afternoon at Blue Wahoos Stadium. In the loss, Nelson Rada walked, extending his on-base streak to 10 games, and recorded his league-leading 17th stolen base. Christian Moore had a hit, going 1-for-4, which extended his hitting streak to seven games. With this defeat, the Trash Pandas lost the series to the Blue Wahoos, 4-2.

The Blue Wahoos struck first in Sunday's series finale, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning with two outs. Nathan Martorella, Josh Zamora, and Johnny Olmstead all hit singles, and Mark Coley II delivered a bases-clearing double, giving Pensacola a 3-0 lead.

After the tough start, Walbert Urena (L, 0-3) settled down, retiring nine of the next 11 Blue Wahoos batters and keeping the Pandas in the game.

Myles Emmerson started the top of the second inning with a walk against Blue Wahoos starter Orlando Ortiz-Mayr. He advanced to second on a groundout and scored to reduce the deficit to 3-1 on an RBI single by Jaxx Groshans.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Urena allowed a fourth run on a solo home run from former Alabama Crimson Tide catcher Sam Praytor. This was Praytor's second home run of the season and came on the first pitch of his at-bat. Urena finished his outing after 5.0 innings, during which he gave up four runs on eight hits, walked one, and struck out two.

José Quijada came in to pitch the sixth inning and struck out the side in his third appearance since joining the Rocket City team. The Blue Wahoos added a fifth run in the seventh inning, thanks to a leadoff single by Dalvy Rosario and an RBI triple by Praytor off of Jared Southard.

Nick Jones struck out two in a scoreless eighth inning for the Trash Pandas. Despite placing the leadoff hitter on base in four of the nine innings, Rocket City capitalized only once, leaving six runners stranded. The Blue Wahoos utilized five pitchers in the game, with Luis Palacios (W, 1-1) earning the win by pitching 3.0 shutout innings. The win by Pensacola gives the Blue Wahoos a 37-13 record against Rocket City, including a 22-8 record at home.

The Trash Pandas will have a day off on Monday before continuing their 12-game road trip on Tuesday against the Chattanooga Lookouts at AT&T Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:15 pm CT. Rocket City will send out right-hander Joel Hurtado (3-2, 2.04 ERA), while the Lookouts have yet to announce a starter. Fans can watch the game on Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, or listen on ESPN 97.7 HD-2 and trashpandasbaseball.com

Even with the team out of town, the fun continues at Toyota Field as the Trash Pandas partner with Kissel Entertainment for the sixth annual Big Ol' Ballpark Fair through May 25. The Fair will be open Tuesday-Friday at 4 pm, then at 1 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Armbands with access to all the rides cost $35 Friday-Sunday and $30 Tuesday-Thursday. Admission is $10 daily, and parking at Toyota Field is $5. Discounted wristbands are available if you purchase in advance before May 14. You can find more information by visiting kisselentertainment.com.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field and welcome the Biloxi Shuckers, May 27 to June 1, with promotions scheduled such as the first Tito's Dog Day, Friday and Saturday Night Fireworks, and the first appearance for Lunaticos de Rocket City and a Lunaticos Sugar Skull Bobblehead Giveaway presented By Early Services.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.







