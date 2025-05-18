Shuckers Fall to Biscuits, 4-1, in Series Finale in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Biloxi Shuckers (23-16) fell to the Montgomery Biscuits (21-17), 4-1, at Riverwalk Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Despite the loss, the Shuckers split the series with the Biscuits, extending their streak to five consecutive series without a loss.

The Biscuits struck first with a first-inning home run from Colton Ledbetter, making it 1-0. They extended the lead to 2-0 in the fourth with an RBI double from Brayden Taylor, driving in Will Simpson from second. The Shuckers struck back in the fifth with an RBI single from Mike Boeve that drove in Jeremy Vargas from second. The Biscuits responded with a pair in the bottom of the inning, coming off a two-RBI single from Colton Ledbetter.

Ty Cummings (2-1) earned the win while Nate Peterson (4-3) took the loss for the Shuckers. JJ Goss also picked up his fourth save of the year. Out of the bullpen, Shuckers' reliever Tyler Bryant struck out three over 2.0 scoreless innings, extending his scoreless streak to 6.1 innings since the start of May. At the plate, Luis Lara (2-for-3) recorded the Shuckers' lone multi-hit game of the afternoon, his 10 th of the season.

After an off-day on Monday, the Shuckers return to action on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. against the Knoxville Smokies, Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The first 250 fans will receive a No. 45 Freddy Peralta Shuckers name-and-number shirsey presented by The Peoples Bank in celebration of the Shuckers 10th anniversary season and 2021 National League All-Star. It's also Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light. Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

