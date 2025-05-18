Weekend Woes Continue in Series Finale Loss to Knoxville
May 18, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Columbus Clingstones News Release
KNOXVILLE, TN., - The Columbus Clingstones (16-21) lost their offensive groove on Friday night and could not find it the rest of the weekend, falling in shutout fashion again to the Knoxville Smokies (19-18) on Sunday afternoon at Covenant Health Park. Columbus split the series 3-3 with Knoxville.
Decisive Plays: Knoxville struck in the first inning with an RBI double from Darius Hill. An RBI single from Corey Joyce made it 2-0 in the third inning. The lead doubled to 4-0 on a two-run double from Pablo Aliendo in the sixth.
Key Contributors: Didier Fuentes (5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO) reached 5.0 innings for his third-straight Double-A start while David McCabe, Adam Zebrowski, and Stephen Paolini all tallied doubles. For Knoxville, Corey Joyce continued to batter the Stones with a 3-for-3 day with a double.
Noteworthy: Columbus falls to 0-5 on Sundays and 0-6 in day games this season. Workinger saw his 15-game on-base streak snapped. The Clingstones have been shut out over their last 24 innings, going back to the fourth inning on Friday night.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, May 20): Columbus vs. Montgomery, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:56 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.
