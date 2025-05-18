Praytor Breaks Through, Pitching Shows out in Pensacola's Series-Clinching Win

Pensacola Blue Wahoos catcher Sam Praytor

Pensacola, Fla. - Blue Wahoos catcher Sam Praytor extended his arms outward, then welcomed two teammates dumping an ice bucket of energy drink over his head.

"I think if it were (just) water, it would be better," said Praytor, smiling during the on-field, post-game interview.

On the hottest afternoon game this season, any momentary discomfort could be enjoyed.

Especially after Praytor's day, when he blasted a home run, legged out a triple, drove in two runs and adeptly handled five pitchers who combined to help deliver Pensacola's 5-1 victory against the Rocket City Trash Pandas to win the six-game series at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

He came into the game going 0-for-9, his longest hitless streak. But continued effort in pregame workouts and help from team hitting coach Jason Krizan led to a big day.

"Me and Kriz... I've been working this week and making some adjustments and (Sunday) I felt like it really clicked and it paid off," said Praytor, the former Alabama Crimson Tide star catcher, who set slugging marks during his three seasons, then became the Miami Marlins' sixth-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.

A crowd of 3,737 endured the hot weather to see the Blue Wahoos win their first Sunday finale game since April 20. This one enabled them to take the series 4-2 against the Trash Pandas. The day became complete with children running the bases following the game and families catching soft baseballs in the outfield in a promotion sponsored by WKRG-News 5.

The Blue Wahoos have now won five series this season and this one coming after dropping five of six games last week at Biloxi to lose grip of first place in the Southern League South Division. They entered the day trailing the Shuckers by one game.

After a 9-0 loss Wednesday to Rocket City, the Blue Wahoos regathered and returned to what has been the hallmark of this team with pitching, defense, some timely hits and series wins.

They'll have an immediate chance to continue home field success, where they are 15-6 at Blue Wahoos Stadium - when facing the Birmingham Barons in a series that begins Tuesday.

"We're excited," Praytor said, acknowledging the fans nearby. "We're glad to be back at home, playing in front of you guys (pointing to crowd), so please keep showing up and get ready for another good week."

The game began for the Blue Wahoos in a good way. In the first inning, Nathan Martorella, Josh Zamora and Johnny Olmstead had consecutive singles with two outs to load the bases. With one swing, Mark Coley II cleared the bags, driving a ball into the left-center gap for a 3-run double.

After Blue Wahoos starter Orlando Ortiz-Mayr allowed a second inning run, the Trash Pandas didn't put up another threat the rest of the game.

In a designed bullpen game, Ortiz-Mayr worked three innings, followed by Luis Palacios, who earned his first win by going the next three innings. He struck out four and allowed just two hits.

Three other relievers - Jesse Bergin, Nigel Belgrave and closer Dale Stanavich - allowed just one hit apiece and combined for six strikeouts against just one walk.

"Our pitching staff is unreal," Praytor said. "Every single one of those guys has the ability to pitch in the big leagues, so honestly It's just a lot of fun to be catching them."

Praytor extended the Blue Wahoos lead in the fifth inning when he led off with a home run, his second this season. He provided more insurance in the seventh when following Dalvy Rosario's leadoff single with his triple in the outfield gap.

In the final four innings, Blue Wahoos pitchers faced just batters above the minimum and Stanovich closed out the game with a sweeper pitch and back-to-back strikeouts.

GAME NOTABLES

--- The Blue Wahoos now have a 4-3 record in series finales. They had lost three consecutive Sunday games prior to the breakthrough this time.

--- The win gives the Blue Wahoos a 37-13 all time record against Rocket City. The Trash Pandas' first season in the Huntsville, Alabama area was 2021. This includes a 22-8 record at home.

--- Pregame activities Sunday included a parade of school children who completed the Kazoo's Reading Program organized by the Blue Wahoos. There were 203 free tickets distributed to kids who read four required books during the school year. The final parade of school children will be next Sunday.

--- The Hellen Caro Elementary School Choir from Pensacola performed the National Anthem, as well as a rendition of God Bless America in the seventh inning.

--- There were 12 groups in attendance including Edward Jones-John Peacock outing of 100 guests, Parrotheads of Pensacola, a retirement party and the Pensacola Beach Elks Lodge.

WHAT'S NEXT?

WHO: Birmingham Barons vs. Blue Wahoos

WHEN: Tuesday through May 24.

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium.

GAMETIMES: The games on Tuesday through Saturday night will all start at 6:05 p.m. Sunday's game will be a 4:05 p.m. start and all future Sunday home games through August will be at 4:05 p.m.

TV: YurView (Cox Communications subscribers) on Tuesday through Thursday games; BLAB-TV on Friday-Saturday and YurView on Sunday game.

LIVESTREAM AUDIO: You can listen to the Blue Wahoos broadcast with announcers Erik Bremer and Carter Bainbridge call of the game through www.bluewahoos.com/radio or the MILB App.

LIVESTREAM VIDEO: Available on MiLB.TV (subscription required).

TICKETS: Available at www.bluewahoos.com or at the stadium box office during normal weekday hours through Friday.

