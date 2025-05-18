Strong Pitching Guides Biscuits to Win over Shuckers in Series Finale

May 18, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Ty Johnson

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Natalie Buchanan) Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Ty Johnson(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Natalie Buchanan)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (21-17) pitched well in a 4-1 win over the Biloxi Shuckers (23-16) to split the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium.

Ty Johnson led the charge with four scoreless innings in his second spot start. Johnson struck out a season-high eight batters and allowed one hit and no walks. Ty Cummings followed with three innings of one-run ball and improved to a 3-2 record.

Colton Ledbetter smacked a solo shot to center field in the first inning to make it 1-0, his third long ball of the season.

Will Simpson and Brayden Taylor hit back-to-back doubles in the fourth to extend the lead to 2-0. Ledbetter singled through the right side of the infield to score two more runs in the fifth, making it 4-1. He finished with three RBI.

JJ Goss picked up his fourth save with a scoreless ninth. He retired three hitters on five pitches.

The club has a scheduled off day ahead of seven games against the Columbus Clingstones (Double-A Affiliate, Atlanta Braves) from May 20-25. Montgomery returns home from May 27-June 1 for a six-game series at Riverwalk Stadium.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from May 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.