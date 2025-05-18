Strong Pitching Guides Biscuits to Win over Shuckers in Series Finale
May 18, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Montgomery Biscuits News Release
MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (21-17) pitched well in a 4-1 win over the Biloxi Shuckers (23-16) to split the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium.
Ty Johnson led the charge with four scoreless innings in his second spot start. Johnson struck out a season-high eight batters and allowed one hit and no walks. Ty Cummings followed with three innings of one-run ball and improved to a 3-2 record.
Colton Ledbetter smacked a solo shot to center field in the first inning to make it 1-0, his third long ball of the season.
Will Simpson and Brayden Taylor hit back-to-back doubles in the fourth to extend the lead to 2-0. Ledbetter singled through the right side of the infield to score two more runs in the fifth, making it 4-1. He finished with three RBI.
JJ Goss picked up his fourth save with a scoreless ninth. He retired three hitters on five pitches.
The club has a scheduled off day ahead of seven games against the Columbus Clingstones (Double-A Affiliate, Atlanta Braves) from May 20-25. Montgomery returns home from May 27-June 1 for a six-game series at Riverwalk Stadium.
