Montgomery Pulls out Extra-Inning Win for Sixth Straight Victory

June 17, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

PENSACOLA, FL - The Montgomery Biscuits (35-29) pulled out a 4-3 win in 10 innings to take the series opener against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (32-32) on Tuesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The club has won six straight, matching their second longest streak of the season.

Ty Johnson pushed for a season-high 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run on one hit with two walks and six strikeouts.

Brock Jones scored the game's first run, coming in after a walk, a stolen base, and a groundout in the fifth. Each club scored a run in the sixth inning to make it 2-1.

Cooper Kinney and Tatem Levins each doubled to add another in the eighth, making it 3-1. Kinney hit a pair of doubles and has 12 doubles on the season. In the bottom of the inning, Pensacola strung together four hits and two runs to tie the game at 3-3.

Matthew Etzel came up with the game-winning hit, a two-out single in the 10th. Trevor Martin pitched a scoreless ninth and 10th inning for the win. Gregory Barrios threw out the tying run at the plate in the 10th.

The second game of the series is on Wednesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Duncan Davitt will make the start for Montgomery while Robby Snelling is slated to start for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.







