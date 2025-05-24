Lara's Career-Day Leads Shuckers To Series Win Over Smokies

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Demetrius Hill)

BILOXI, MS - Luis Lara set a season-high with three hits and set a new career-high with four RBI as the Biloxi Shuckers (27-17) defeated the Knoxville Smokies (20-22), 8-5, to clinch a series win at Keesler Federal Park on Saturday night. During the game, the Shuckers transformed into the Biloxi King Cakes, honoring over 100 years of Mardi Gras history on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. With the win, the Shuckers extended their lead in the South Division to four games over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

Luis Lara started the scoring in the bottom of the first with a two-RBI double to right-center, giving the Shuckers a 2-0 lead. The Smokies struck back in the top of the third with a solo home run from Pedro Ramirez to left, making it 2-1. Lara struck again in the bottom of the third with a two-RBI single into left-center with the bases loaded and Matthew Wood extended the lead to 5-1 with a sacrifice fly to right, his first Double-A RBI. The Shuckers extended the lead in the sixth with a pair of bases-loaded RBI walks from Brock Wilken and Zavier Warren. A wild pitch later in the inning brought home Cooper Pratt from third, making it 8-1. In the seventh, three runs came home for the Smokies off an RBI fielder's choice from Brett Bateman, a sacrifice fly from Pedro Ramirez and an error, making it 8-4. The Smokies' final run came home in the ninth with an RBI fielder's choice from B.J. Murray.

K.C. Hunt (3-3) earned the win after a season-high eight strikeouts across five innings. Chris Kachmar (2-3) took the loss for the Smokies. Out of the bullpen, Tyler Woessner tossed a scoreless inning in his first appearance since April 10 after being reinstated from the 7-Day Injured List earlier in the day.

The Shuckers will finish the series on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. against the Smokies. Coleman Crow (1-0, 2.70) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Sam Armstrong (0-4, 4.50) for the Smokies. Bluey and Bingo are set to make an appearance at the ballpark with meet-and-greet opportunities throughout the game! Fans can also purchase a Sunday Fun Day Package with four tickets, hot dogs, chips, and drinks for $76 plus $19 for each additional ticket. Fans can also bring their Shuckers gear over to the Shuckers Shop before the game to get it autographed and say hello to some of your favorite players! The first 150 fans will receive a Shuckers poster presented by Mele Printing. Make sure to stay after the game for catch on the field! Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 4:45 p.m.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

