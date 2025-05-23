Shuckers Ride Kuehner's Dominant Start To 3-1 Win Over Smokies

May 23, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Nick Merkel in action

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Parker Freedman) Biloxi Shuckers' Nick Merkel in action(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Parker Freedman)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (26-17) rode another great start from Tate Kuehner for a 3-1 win over the Knoxville Smokies (20-21) at Keesler Federal Park on Friday night. With the win and a Pensacola Blue Wahoos loss, the Shuckers have opened a three-game lead in the South Division, three weeks after being in last place and five games back. The win also clinched at least a series split for the Shuckers, marking their sixth consecutive series without a loss.

The Smokies started the scoring with a first-inning sacrifice fly from BJ Murray, scoring Jaylen Palmer from third. The Shuckers responded in the bottom half of the inning with back-to-back doubles from Luke Adams and Luis Lara, tying the game at one. They then took a 2-1 lead in the fourth with back-to-back doubles from Zavier Warren and Darrien Miller. The Shuckers scored their final run in the fifth with an RBI groundout to the mound from Cooper Pratt.

On the mound, Tate Kuehner turned in his third straight dominant start, allowing one run over 5.2 innings with six strikeouts. Over his last three starts, Kuehner has allowed one earned run in 16.1 innings with 17 strikeouts. Out of the bullpen, Chase Costello worked around two walks and two hits for 1.1 scoreless innings while Mark Manfredi picked up his first save in Minor League Baseball across two scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Kuehner (4-4) earned the win and lowered his ERA to 2.93 while Will Sanders (3-2) took the loss.

Luke Adams (2-for-3) and Luis Lara (2-for-3) reached recorded multi-hit performances for the Shuckers. Lara's multi-hit performance marked his team-leading 12 th of the season and raised his average to .252, second among qualified hitters on the Shuckers. Both Luis Lara and Garrett Spain recorded outfield assists in the win.

The Shuckers will transform into the Biloxi King Cakes on Saturday night when they return to action against the Smokies. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. K.C. Hunt (2-3, 5.28) is slated to start for the Shuckers against Chris Kachmar (2-2, 3.40) for the Smokies. Fans can get ready for Memorial Day with a Biloxi King Cakes Drink Sleeve presented by Beau Rivage for the first 1,500 fans. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.